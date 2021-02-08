Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City: 5 hits and flops as Skyblues make big title statement

Manchester City thumped reigning champions Liverpool 4-1 in the Premier League to make a resounding title statement.

A brace from Ilkay Gundogan coupled with goals from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden ended City's 17-year wait for a win at Anfield, whilst also consolidating their position atop the standings.

Gundogan made up for his penalty miss from the first half with a goal in the second, before Mohamed Salah equalized from the spot himself.

3 – Liverpool are the first side to lose three straight home league matches in the following campaign after winning the English top-flight since Chelsea did so almost 65 years ago back in March 1956. Throwback. #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/UDJymBGlUV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Then Alisson, often so reliable, made two embarrassing mistakes which are sure to haunt him for the next few days. Gundogan, again, and Sterling, pounced before Foden rounded off the rout with an emphatic strike.

A day to forget for Jurgen Klopp and co. as their title defense is all but over, while City are now the firm favorites in the race.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Flop: Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson's worst night in a Liverpool shirt

Boy oh boy, what on earth was wrong with Alisson against City?

The Brazilian, so impenetrable otherwise, made two appalling mistakes that cost Liverpool dearly.

On both occasions, he passed straight to a City player, first at Foden, and then at Silva, who then scampered a few times forward before laying it off for Gundogan and Sterling to score, respectively.

He literally put the meal on the platter for the Citizens to feast on, and feast they did.

📉 Alisson earned a WhoScored rating of just 3.73 in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, the lowest in a Premier League match this season pic.twitter.com/G7H3cpLS2d — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 7, 2021

This brought back the horrific memories of the 2018 Champions League final, with several Reds fans on social media drawing parallels between the howlers by Loris Karius to the ones tonight.

Ever since he swapped Rome for Anfield, Alisson has shored up the backline, laying the foundations for Liverpool's recent success. But tonight was the worst we've seen of him.

Get some rest, O Goleiro Gato.

Hit: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

England's next big thing?

Manchester City have several talented youngsters in their ranks, but Phil Foden is the very cream of the crop.

And if there were any lingering doubts, he made sure they're smashed right out of the park against Liverpool.

A constant threat with his energetic runs and lung-bursting dribbles, the 20-year old ran the rings around the home side and even made Alisson pay for his mistake.

Kindly receiving a gift of a pass from the Brazilian, Foden burst inside the area before laying it off for Gundogan to do the rest.

10 - Phil Foden has now scored 10 goals across all competitions this season; among those in double figures across Europe's top five leagues, only Erling Haaland (20y 201d) is younger than Foden (20y 255d). Generational. pic.twitter.com/ur98MZoSEb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2021

Notwithstanding, however, he applied the finishing touches to his stellar performance with an unstoppable bullet into the top right corner, bringing up his fifth league goal of the season.

Not many under-23 players have impressed this season, but after tonight, Foden might have just etched his name on the 'best young player' trophy of the Premier League for this campaign.