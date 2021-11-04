Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid: Player ratings as Reds secure qualification to last 16 with comfortable win | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

First-half goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool prevail 2-0 over 10-man Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

Having won all four of their fixtures, the Reds secured qualification to the Champions League last 16 as winners of Group B.

An eventful first half at Anfield played out almost exactly as it had in the reverse fixture in Madrid. Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead through Jota and Mane, which jolted the Spanish champions into action.

However, unlike the previous game, Atletico Madrid failed to find a swift response and claw their way back into the game. Instead, they skipped straight to the red card, with Felipe replacing Antoine Griezmann as the player to be sent off.

Both sides had goals ruled out by VAR in the second half, which was far less action-packed than the first. The hosts seemed content with their two-goal lead, while the visitors withdrew into their half to prioritise their defending. As such, the second 45 saw no further changes to the scoreline.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 25 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions (W18 D7), their joint-longest such run since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also a run of 25 in 1982). Mentality.

With Liverpool sailing through with two games left to play, third-placed Atletico Madrid are likely to battle Porto for second place in the group.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both sides.

Liverpool player ratings against Atletico Madrid

Alisson: 5/10

Alisson had a relaxed outing and picked up an easy clean sheet as the 10 men of Atletico Madrid struggled to test him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s accurate crosses and link-up plays with Mo Salah were a constant threat to the Atletico Madrid defence. The right-back completed the most passes (103) in the game while also assisting both of Liverpool goals.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 44 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (51) has more assists among Premier League players in all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold (44). Spark. 44 - Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Kevin De Bruyne (51) has more assists among Premier League players in all competitions than Trent Alexander-Arnold (44). Spark. https://t.co/TbaV3jwobp

Joel Matip: 5/10

Joel Matip returned to the starting eleven with another calm and composed performance, helping his side see out another win. He completed all 61 of his passes with 100% accuracy.

Virgil van Dijk: 6/10

The Dutchman was imperious in defence, repelling Atletico Madrid’s increasingly sporadic attacks with consummate ease.

Kostas Tsimikas: 6/10

Kostas Tsimikas got up and down the flank well. He put some quality deliveries into the box in an extremely positive performance.

Jordan Henderson: 6/10

Jordan Henderson bossed the midfield in a dominant performance

Jordan Henderson was excellent in midfield. He completed 92 of 95 passes, boasting a 97% success rate as Liverpool dominated possession throughout the game.

Fabinho: 5/10

The Brazilian got 60 minutes in the tank as he made his return from injury. He looked quite comfortable in the Liverpool midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 6/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked sharp at both ends of the pitch before being taken off in the 78th minute. When he went off, he had completed the most dribbles (5) and won the most duels (8) of anyone else on the pitch.

Mohamed Salah: 5/10

Mo Salah looked his usual threatening self but was effectively kept in check by Atletico Madrid’s resolute defence.

Diogo Jota: 7/10

Diogo Jota bagged a goal and looked extremely threatening in Liverpool's win

Leading the line for Liverpool, Diogo Jota opened the scoring and was a constant goal threat throughout the game. His intelligent runs made him a real handful for an already depleted Atletico Madrid defence.

Sadio Mane: 6/10

Sadio Mane featured prominently in the first half as he was booked in the 13th minute and scored in the 21st. He was replaced by Roberto Firmino during the half-time interval.

Liverpool FC @LFC A goal that takes Sadio into our top three all-time European goalscorers ❤️ A goal that takes Sadio into our top three all-time European goalscorers ❤️ https://t.co/Unhl870JAm

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino: N.A.

The half-time substitute was himself forced off due to injury in the 75th minute, having barely got on the ball.

Thiago Alcantara: 5/10

Thiago Alcantara kept the ball moving quickly with his typically accurate passing after coming on in the second half.

Takumi Minamino: 5/10

Takumi Minamino struggled to make an impact in the second half as the game lost its momentum.

Divock Origi: 5/10

Divock Origi put himself about during his short cameo and had a couple of speculative shots at goal.

Nat Phillips: N.A.

Nat Phillips came on for the final few seconds of the game but didn't have enough time to make an impact on the game.

