×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 3 Reasons why the Reds won the match

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Feature
984   //    15 Apr 2019, 10:07 IST

Alone at the top. Over to you, Manchester City.
Alone at the top. Over to you, Manchester City.

Liverpool faced off against Chelsea in Matchday 34 of the Premier League. This game was a deciding factor in the title race between Liverpool and Manchester City. Since Manchester City had already won their Crystal Palace game before this one, Liverpool had the added weight on their shoulders to get the job done.

Liverpool, though, hadn't won any of the last 6 home games against Chelsea in the Premier League. But also, they were unbeaten at Anfield for 37 consecutive games. Liverpool's starting 11 included Naby Keita in the midfield and Fabinho in a defensive midfield role, apart from the usual starters. Chelsea dropped Eden Hazard as a false-9, as Hudson-Odoi and Willian flanked him, with Emerson and Azpilicueta as the fullbacks.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the 51st minute through Sadio Mane's header. They doubled the lead up with Mohamed Salah's goal. Chelsea came close to equalizing on certain occasions but they didn't make the most of any chance. Liverpool, thus, still has a two-point lead on top of the table, over Manchester City, who have a game in hand against the Spurs.

Let's look at three reasons why Liverpool won the game.

#3 Wasteful Chelsea up front

Eden Hazard had the chance to score not one but two goals against Liverpool. One denied by luck, the other by Alisson.
Eden Hazard had the chance to score not one but two goals against Liverpool. One denied by luck, the other by Alisson.

Not taking anything away from the solid defense of Liverpool, but they were beaten. They were beaten by Chelsea on more than one occasion. Eden Hazard was a constant threat looming forward. Chelsea had the chance to take the lead on the break on a lot of opportunities, but they just didn't.

There was a golden chance for Willian on the counter-attack, with Hazard supporting him, and he also managed to beat van Dijk, but he fluffed the finish. It was a very routine finish given the space that he had at disposal, by his standards. Ruben Loftus Cheek had an opportunity on the counter-attack but he took too much time, thus the Liverpool defense was already back in position.

The second half provided two great opportunities for Hazard. The Belgian first came agonizingly close to getting a goal back as his shot hit the woodwork. He then had another chance but this time Alisson Becker was in the way. Chelsea's wasteful finishing was a major factor in Liverpool's win.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp
Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea - 4 reasons why Liverpool won the match 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that won Liverpool the game
RELATED STORY
5 talking points in the Liverpool vs Chelsea match
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Match prediction today - Premier League predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea Match Preview: Prediction XI | Team News | Head-to-Head | Current Form 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Liverpool players Chelsea wish they had
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us