Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: 5 talking points as Jurgen Klopp's side registers first pre-season win

Liverpool's 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly on July 12 could be considered a one-off. The match was essentially used to bring the players up to speed physically, mentally and tactically. Building on that performance, the Reds showed positive signs in Singapore, beating fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace 2-0 on July 15.

Unlike the game against Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp named a strong side to start the match. The likes of James Milner, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate all started.

Harvey Elliott ran rings around Palace’s full-backs. He provided the assist for the opening goal by cutting past his marker and pulling the ball back to Jordan Henderson. The Englishman's first-time finish found the back of the next.

Elliott almost scored a few minutes later but skewed his effort wide following a smart move from Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp made several changes at halftime, which included goalkeeper Harvey Davies making his first appearance for the senior team. Davies is expected to serve as the fourth choice goalkeeper for the Reds for the 2022-23 season.

Mohamed Salah found his scoring boots within minutes of his introduction, putting Liverpool 2-0 up. He combined well with Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired a right-footed shot past Vicente Guaita via a deflection.

Big-money (£85 million) summer signing Darwin Nunez was also on the pitch in the second half. His teammates looked eager to get him on the score sheet as they tried to find him with every opportunity. However, it was not meant to be, and the Uruguyan’s wait for his first Liverpool goal continues.

With the win secured, Klopp made another set of wholesale changes with 12 minutes left on the clock. He brought on a number of academy players and gave the first-team regulars a rest. Liverpool will next be in action on July 27 when they take on RB Leipzig in their third pre-season friendly.

On that note, here are five talking points from Liverpool’s first pre-season victory over Crystal Palace:

#1 Harvey Elliott will soften the blow of Sadio Mane’s departure

Harvey Elliott’s abilities are no secret. He was a highly rated prospect during his time in the youth teams and has settled in comfortably into the senior team. He has played a bit-part role at the club so far, but this season could be the making of the 19-year-old.

He was inspirational throughout the first half, with his assist for the opening goal showcasing one of his many abilities.

Sadio Mane and Divock Origi’s departures to Bayern Munich and AC Milan respectively have opened space in the squad for Elliott. Combined with Klopp’s faith in younger players, the Englishman could be the breakout star for Liverpool in 2022-23.

#2 Injury setback for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped out of their friendly against Crystal Palace, giving Klopp another player to worry about heading into the new season. The 28-year-old dropped to the pitch three minutes before the break. He immediately signaled to the bench while punching the turf in frustration. He went straight down the tunnel once he was off the pitch.

The England midfielder has found his future uncertain this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract.

He made no appearances in the final two months of last season and has fallen down the pecking order since. The latest setback comes as another blow to both the player and the club.

#3 Mohamed Salah opens his account for the season

While it was only a friendly, Liverpool fans will be delighted to see Mohamed Salah score his first goal of the season. The prolific forward’s scoring abilities took a dive since he returned from the African Cup of Nations in February last season. Those exertions and a contract dispute were rumored to be holding him back on the pitch.

He still managed to win the Premier League Golden Boot, sharing it with Son Heung-Min with 23 goals. He also won the league's 'Playmaker of the Season' award with 13 assists.

After a summer’s rest and a newly-signed contract under his belt, Salah has returned with a smile on his face and a goal to his name.

Mane has now departed and Nunez will perhaps need time to acclimatize to his new surroundings. Hence, Liverpool will be hoping that Salah returns to his devastating best this season.

#4 Promising Darwin Nunez needs to get up to speed quickly

Darwin Nunez is Liverpool’s big summer signing heading into the 2022-23 season, rivaling Manchester City’s signing of Erling Haaland. The Uruguayan is expected to soften the blow of Mane’s departure while giving Klopp an out-and-out striker to lead the team’s attack.

Nunez looked alright against Manchester United and put in a much better performance against Palace. However, his maiden goal for the Reds continues to elude him. The manager, his teammates and Liverpool fans will be hoping that he finds his scoring touch soon.

#5 Reds beset with injury worries

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not the first player to pick up an injury this pre-season. Liverpool were already without the services of Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez.

Jota picked up an injury in training, with a subsequent scan confirming the recurrence of his hamstring injury. While Gomez’s absence against Crystal Palace was only a precautionary one, goalkeeper Alisson is a cause for concern. Though, he's not expected to be on the sidelines in the long term.

Is this a blip or is there enough cause for concern? Do Liverpool need to dive into the transfer market to bolster their depth? These are questions that only time, and Klopp, can answer.

