Liverpool 2-0 Everton: 5 Talking Points as the Reds keep the title race alive | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, 24 April. Goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi sealed the three points for the hosts.

The Reds had to dig deep to grind out a victory as the visitors made their task a bit more difficult than expected. The Toffees, who are fighting for their survival, wanted to take something away from Anfield but Jurgen Klopp's troops remained resilient.

Robertson opened the scoring in the 62nd minute of the game. The 28-year-old headed in a perfect cross from Mohamed Salah to open the scoring.

Origi came off the bench to score the second goal of the game. Luis Diaz tried to hit a bicycle goal off a cross from Jordan Henderson but he miscued his attempt. The ball fell to the Belgian, who slotted one in to put the game to bed and seal all three points for Liverpool.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Thiago shines yet again

Thiago Alcantara had a great game against Everton as he orchestrated play for his side. The Spaniard was a major force in the center of the park and dominated Everton throughout the 90 minutes.

Thiago completed more passes (120) than the entire Everton team managed throughout the game. Moreover, he did so with an accuracy of 98%. Apart from that, he won eight duels, made two recoveries, won two tackles, completed one dribble and created one chance throughout the game.

#4 Everton test Liverpool's patience

Jurgen Klopp was in awe of his players.

Liverpool, despite having the majority of the possession in the first half, were unable to breach Everton's back-line. The Toffees stood their ground and defied them with everything they had. Frank Lampard's side were happy to sit back and absorb all the pressure and break out on the counters.

Liverpool FC @LFC Patience was key Patience was key 🔓

The Reds knew they had to suffer and came out with a fresh mindset in the second half. Once they broke through close to the hour mark, the result was never in doubt. Jurgen Klopp's men managed to get the win based on sheer determination and persistence.

#3 Everton feel they deserved more

Anthony Gordon was left fuming after the game.

Everton players in their post-game interviews expressed their displeasure at the officiating of the game. Anthony Gordon came out and said that he believed that he should have had a penalty. He felt that he was fouled by Naby Keita in the penalty box. What added to his misery was that he was booked for diving in the box instead.

Gordon also added that even Joel Matip's challenge on him in the second half should have been given as a penalty.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I've gone one v one with him and I've got the better of him and he's stood on me foot."



Anthony Gordon explains why he feels he should've had a penalty and that he didn't deserve a yellow card for his "dive" 🗣 "I've gone one v one with him and I've got the better of him and he's stood on me foot."Anthony Gordon explains why he feels he should've had a penalty and that he didn't deserve a yellow card for his "dive" https://t.co/lhCkgxiwqB

Frank Lampard too wasn't impressed with the level of officiating against Liverpool as he said:

"I think they both could have been penalties but you often don't get them at Anfield. The fact there's contact and he gets booked is crazy. The second one was a foul [anywhere else] on the pitch. Sometimes you don't get them here."

#2 Andrew Robertson shines for Liverpool

Andrew Robertson celebrates after winning the game.

Robertson scored the opening goal of the game. The 28-year-old headed one in from close range as Salah set him up with an inch-perfect cross.

It was Robertson's first goal in front of the Kop as he delivered for Liverpool when it mattered the most. He made seven recoveries, made one clearance and created one chance throughout the game. Robertson was astute offensively as well as defensively.

#1 Liverpool keep the title race on

Richarlison and Jordan Henderson tussle it out.

Manchester City did their bit against Watford as they beat the Hornets 5-1 at the Etihad on Saturday to open up a four-point gap at the top. Liverpool had no choice but to win in order to keep the title race alive and so that is what they did. The Reds sealed a win at Anfield to close the gap to just one point.

Manchester City sit at the top of the table with 80 points after 33 games. Meanwhile, Liverpool trail them in second position with 79 points after having played 33 games as well. It will be interesting to see how the two teams tussle it out in the closing phases of the league.

