Liverpool 2-0 Everton: Reds' Player Ratings as Merseyside Derby specialist Divock Origi scores yet again to secure win | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool saw off Everton with a 2-0 scoreline after a tense and ugly Merseyside Derby at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, 24th April.

The Reds entered this contest following a 4-0 demolition of Manchester United in their last game. Before kick-off, they were four points off Manchester City at the top of the table.

Everton, on the other hand, found themselves slipping into the relegation zone after Burnley's win over Wolves. Only a win would have seen them climb out of the drop zone at the end of the matchday.

Both Liverpool and Everton started the game in combative fashion. Each player looked like they were aware of what was at stake for their respective teams.

The Toffees ventured forward on a few occasions with Anthony Gordon and Abdoulaye Doucoure leading the charge.

However, Gordon seemed a bit too enthusiastic and went down at the slightest touch. He was eventually booked for simulation after attempting to con the referee into awarding a penalty.

On the other flank, things got heated between Diogo Jota and Seamus Coleman as they had an altercation midway through the first half. Both players were lucky to escape with just a warning.

Everton had a chance to threaten Alisson in goal when Thiago Alcantara gave the ball away near the halfway line. Richarlison picked up the ball and released Doucoure into space. However, he could not even hit the target as his effort rolled wide.

The half ended in ugly fashion as Richarlison went down after a twisted ankle but the referee refused to stop play until Doucoure hacked Fabinho down. Both Everton and Liverpool's players arrived at the scene that saw a couple of them booked. Doucoure went into the book for his tackle while Sadio Mane was booked for arguing.

Fortunately, the half-time whistle was timely as it seemed to be the only thing that could separate the two sides as they went into the break at 0-0.

Everton @Everton



0-0 #LIVEVE HT. Level at the break in the derby.0-0 HT. Level at the break in the derby.🔴 0-0 🔵 #LIVEVE https://t.co/w2FIzU1nse

The drama continued as Liverpool and Everton came onto the pitch for the second half. The hosts looked to take the initiative to keep themselves in the title race. However, the Toffees looked slightly more threatening after the restart.

Anthony Gordon was excellent on the left wing as he ran rings around Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip. The latter was lucky not to give away a penalty after a push on Gordon in the Reds' box. However, Trent did go into the book after a poorly-timed sliding tackle on his fellow Liverpudlian.

Luis Diaz's introduction on the hour-mark seemed to revitalize a toothless Liverpool attack. He was involved in the build-up as Mohamed Salah provided an assist for Andrew Robertson to nod the Reds into a 1-0 lead. Divock Origi, the Merseyside Derby "specialist", was also introduced to the game after 60 minutes.

Liverpool upped the ante and pushed their bodies forward in an attempt to put the result beyond doubt.

The substitutes did the trick and combined for the Reds' second goal. Diaz attempted the spectacular, trying to score from an overhead kick. However, the ball bounced to Origi who did what he does and scored yet again in the derby to make it 2-0 after 85 minutes.

The Reds held on to secure a 2-0 win over their rivals.

That said, let's take a look at their player ratings from the contest.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Alisson - 6.5/10

Alisson put in a cool and composed performance in goal for Liverpool today. He made one save and punched the ball out of danger on one occasion. The Brazilian also seemed to mimick his counterpart in the Everton goal after going down in steps after collecting the ball late in the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

The Englishman was ever-so-eager to make overlapping runs and runs behind Everton's defense. He made two interceptions and three tackles, passing the ball with 82% accuracy.

He picked up a booking in the 58th minute.

Joel Matip - 8/10

Matip started the game well and made a few key blocks early on and looked solid at the back for Liverpool. He was very lucky to get away with a push on Gordon early in the second half, which could have been a penalty on another day.

He blocked two shots, made six tackles, made two clearances and won eight of his 10 duels.

Virgil Van Dijk - 7.5/10

The Dutchman had a dominant game. He won all three of his duels and played five accurate long balls with 100% accuracy.

Andrew Robertson - 7.5/10

Robertson wasn't as lively as his counterpart on the other side, but he did well to cover key areas and hold his position. The Scotsman arrived in a key area to score a crucial goal in the 62nd minute.

Naby Keita - 6.5/10

Keita had a shaky start as he gave the ball away cheaply a few times. He struggled against the overtly-physical approach adopted by Everton's midfield.

He was taken off at the hour mark.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho was solid from the start as he anchored Liverpool's midfield. He played three accurate long balls and won four of his nine ground duels.

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

Thiago put in a mixed performance in the Merseyside derby. He lost the ball in the first half which directly led to an Everton attack. He played six accurate long balls and won eight of his 13 duels.

Liverpool FC @LFC Divock Origi 🤝 Scoring in the Merseyside derby Divock Origi 🤝 Scoring in the Merseyside derby 😍 https://t.co/auKdqg25yw

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah had a few good runs down the right wing but could not provide an end product. However, things turned around for him as he provided the assist for Liverpool's first goal.

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota started the game slowly but grew into it as things started getting heated between the two sets of players.

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

Mane attempted a shot from distance that narrowly sailed over the goal. He was also booked just before half-time for arguing.

However, he seemed to have pushed a couple of Everton players by the face during the melee in the first half. Mane was lucky not to be shown red for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was taken off at the hour mark as well.

Substitutes

Divock Origi - 7/10

Origi came on and changed the dynamic of the game. He applied the finishing touch to an attempted overhead kick by Diaz to put the game to bed in the 85th minute.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Diaz's directness and ability to dribble changed the dynamic of the game as soon as he was brought on. He provided the assist for Liverpool's second goal.

Jordan Henderson - N/A

He came on as a late-game substitute and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit