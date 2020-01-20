Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United: Hits and Flops as Reds sent title statement | Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United versus Liverpool is one of the biggest fixtures in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's side continued their sensational start to the season, as they cruised to a routine 2-0 victory against their arch-rivals, courtesy of goals either side of half time.

The game started slowly as United were successful in frustrating Liverpool's forwards. The hosts were maintaining a lot of possession but could not find the all-important first goal. They were finally rewarded for their efforts when Virgil van Dijk headed in to score the first goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner kick.

Liverpool found the back of the net again through Roberto Firmino, however, his goal was disallowed after a VAR check for a foul on David De Gea in the build-up. The hosts continued their dominance in the first half, however, United had their chance as well. Andreas Pereira should have scored the equalizer when Aaron Wan-Bissaka found him unmarked in front of the goal.

Liverpool started the second-half with better intent. They kept the ball in United's half and created multiple chances. The hosts were relentless in their search for another goal, as Mohamed Salah was guilty of missing an absolute sitter and Jordan Henderson's shot on goal was saved by the excellent De Gea.

Anthony Martial should have scored when he was through on goal. Liverpool needed another goal to ensure three points, and, it came through Salah in the last minute of the game. United had committed forward for a corner kick. Alisson Becker sent Salah through on goal and the Egyptian finished with ease to score his first goal against United.

This result continued Liverpool's march to their first Premier League title. They are now 16 points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand. On the other hand, United stay 5 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.

While several players impressed, many others failed to live up to the expectations. Here are five hits and flops from the game

#5 Hit: David de Gea

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's plan was to absorb the pressure from Liverpool and try to score on the counter. They were able to contain Liverpool's forwards for the majority of the game and David de Gea played a huge role in that.

Liverpool were not able to score more due to the Spanish goalkeeper's heroics in goal. He made some crucial saves from Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mané. The goalkeeper also made an amazing save from a long-range shot by Jordan Henderson.

The Spaniard faced criticism this season for making some costly errors, but his performance was a reminder that he still remains capable of producing amazing saves.

