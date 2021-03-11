Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig: 5 talking points as Reds secure quarter-final berth | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ensured Jurgen Klopp's troops of a berth in the last eight, as the tie finished 4-0 on aggregate.

Liverpool could have taken the lead in the first half, but Peter Gulacsi's heroics and some wasteful finishing gave RB Leipzig some hope. The visitors started the second half with more tenacity and even came close to pulling one back through Alexander Sorloth, whose attempt hit the woodwork.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 70th minute to give Liverpool the lead. Sadio Mane doubled their advantage minutes later following some brilliant work from Divock Origi on the right flank.

On that note, here are five major talking points from the match.

#5. Liverpool were solid at the back

Nathaniel Phillips tussles it out for the ball

Liverpool registered a much-needed clean sheet against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp has been experimenting with his center-back pairings throughout the season amid the Reds' injury woes. Nathaniel Phillips and Ozan Kabak were chosen for the task against the Germans.

Phillips was exceptional for the Reds, winning 5 duels, making 9 recoveries, completing 2 successful tackles and making 5 clearances. Meanwhile, Kabak teamed up well with Phillips to foil any threat. The duo repaid the faith entrusted in them with a brilliant display.

#4. Liverpool bossed the center of the park

Thiago Alcantara in action against RB Leipzig

Jurgen Klopp started Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Returning to his natural position, Fabinho dominated proceedings in the center of the park. His positioning, tackling and tidy ball progression were on point. Moreover, his presence in the midfield allowed Alcantara to operate more independently.

Alcantara showed why Liverpool signed him last summer as he impressed with visionary passes, lateral movement and quick thinking.

1 / 2 NEXT