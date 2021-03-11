Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig: Player ratings as beleaguered Reds grab comfortable win to reach the quarter-finals | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool reached the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 second-leg win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday night, which gave them a 4-0 aggregate win.

Liverpool came into the game with a two-goal advantage after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in the first leg at the Puskas Arena in Budapest to hand the Reds a 2-0 advantage.

The same two players also scored in the second leg in Anfield to seal Liverpool's berth in the last eight.

In an end-to-end affair on Wednesday, Liverpool squandered several glorious chances to open the scoring, as the likes of Salah, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold failed to beat an inspired Peter Gulacsi.

Spanish forward Dani Olmo and midfielder Kevin Kampl of Leipzig asked questions of the Liverpool defence as the visitors sought to mount a comeback. However, Alisson produced impressive saves to keep Liverpool’s two-goal aggregate lead intact.

In the second half, Leipzig substitute Alexander Sorloth sent his header crashing into the crossbar before Liverpool finally the deadlock on the night to effectively put the game beyond the visitors.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 70th minute before Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead from a low cross from substitute Divock Origi.

Despite their poor run of results in the Premier League, Liverpool have been impressive in Europe. The Reds have now made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the third time in four years.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 7/10

The Liverpool goalkeeper had a largely untroubled outing, but Alisson Becker made a vital stop to deny Dani Olmo early in the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

The Liverpool full-back put in a solid shift on the night. Trent Alexander-Arnold was defensively brilliant in the first half, keeping the Leipzig attackers at bay down the right. He should have opened the scoring for Liverpool in the first half but fluffed his finish.

Nat Phillips - 7.5/10

Nat Philips was a dominant force at the heart of the Liverpool defence. He finished with five clearances and three tackles and was quick to snuff out any danger to his goal. Although he was beaten by the pace of the Leipzig attack on a few occasions, he recovered brilliantly.

Ozan Kabak - 7/10

It was another solid performance from the Turkey international, who appears to have settled in nicely at Liverpool. Ozan Kabak ended the game with two clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. He stood his ground against the Leipzig attacking duo of Yussuf Poulsen and Emil Forsberg too.

Andy Robertson - 5.5/10

It was a sub-par outing from the Liverpool left-back, going by his staggering standards. Andy Robertson was inaccurate with his passes, his finishing was poor, and he was often out on the overlap while joining his attack.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

It was a 'Man of the Match' performance from the Brazilian midfielder. Fabinho returned to his preferred role at the centre of the park and was simply unstoppable against Leipzig. He made three tackles, three interceptions and two clearances as he provided a perfect defensive cover for Liverpool in midfield.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

It was a much more assured outing from the Spaniard, who has come under heavy criticism in recent weeks. Thiago Alcantara kept play ticking at the centre of the park for Liverpool, linking up brilliantly with his defenders and frontmen. He even came close to registering a wonder assist for Mohamed Salah in the first half.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

Liverpool’s captain on the night, Georginio Wijnaldum, kept running the entire game and distributed the ball accurately. He finished with an 87% passing accuracy while also supporting his defence with interceptions in midfield.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

After squandering a couple of decent first-half chances, including a one-on-one with Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Salah grew into the game. He made up for his misses by opening the scoring for Liverpool in the 70th minute.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Diogo Jota was making his first appearance in the Liverpool starting XI since returning from injury. He threatened the Leipzig defence with his quick feet and pace, finishing the game with an assist, as he set up Salah for the opening goal.

Sadio Mane - 7.5/10

Sadio Mane’s struggle for form in front of goal continued in the first half, where he fluffed his header, sending the ball straight into the ground from close range. He made up for his miss late in the second half when he tucked home a low cross from Divock Origi.

Player ratings of Liverpool substitutes

Divock Origi - 6.5/10

Divock Origi made an immediate impact in attack for Liverpool, as he registered an assist with almost his first touch.

Naby Keita - 6.5/10

Naby Keita replaced Thiago Alcantara in the 71st minute and did well in distributing the ball and releasing threatening passes to the Liverpool frontmen.

James Milner - 5/10

James Milner replaced the tireless Georginio Wijnaldum with eight minutes left on the clock but had no telling contribution, though.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

Konstantinos Tsimkas came on late in the game but had no impact.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on late but had little time to make an impact.

