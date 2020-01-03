Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: 5 hits and Flops as Reds extend their unbeaten run | Premier League 2019-20

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Jurgen Klopp's men took all 3 points at Anfield

In what was one of the most free-flowing footballing matches in the Premier League this season, league leaders Liverpool continued their ascent at the top by taking all 3 points against Sheffield United in a 2-0 victory.

Both the halves of the game were pleasing to watch as the teams rarely fouled each other and the referee's involvement was minimal. The visitors had been on a good run of form lately but were outclassed and outperformed by a Liverpool team which dominated possession and had the bulk of chances. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored to lead their team to victory, and Jurgen Klopp's men set a club record by completing over 930 passes this game - the most by any Liverpool team in the Premier League era.

The home team also extended their unbeaten run to 37 league games, with 19 out of 20 wins in the league this season. Here are the hits and flops from this game:

#5 Hit: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah got Liverpool up and running after scoring the opener

Mohamed Salah does not go more than a couple of games without scoring a goal. After finding his lost touch a few weeks ago when he got back into the scoresheet for Liverpool, Salah has been an increasingly lively presence for the Reds as he showcased his 2017/18 form against the Blades.

The Egyptian King's interplay, pace and trickery troubled the Sheffield defence throughout the game and he was the one who found the back of the net for his team's first goal. Salah had four shots on target and three key passes as he was heavily involved in the second goal.

With Mane and Salah competing with each other for goals scored and both being in supreme form at the moment, it is hard to see anyone putting a stop to this Liverpool attack.

1 / 3 NEXT