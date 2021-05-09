Liverpool 2-0 Southampton: 5 Talking Points as the Reds keep top-four hopes alive with unconvincing win | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool returned to winning ways after three consecutive draws, as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Southampton in their Premier League fixture. Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 31st minute and Thiago doubled their lead right before injury time.

While the hosts earned the three points from the game, the fixture was far from being a one-sided affair. Southampton threatened occasionally, and by the time the final whistle was blown, they had matched the Reds for shots on target.

Get in, Reds!! 💪🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 8, 2021

While the attackers usually steal the show for Liverpool, their goalkeeper Alisson was on fire and produced some brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.

The Saints squandered a couple of clear goalscoring chances in the first half. They did not work upon improving their final touch, which proved to be their undoing in this fixture.

With Liverpool earning crucial points to stay in the race for a Champions League qualification spot, we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Southampton's dismal away record continues

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League

Southampton suffered yet another defeat on their travels in the English top-flight. They have the worst defensive record in away games in the Premier League, having conceded 42 goals so far.

Tonight, despite Fraser Forster making good saves in the early stages of the game, Southampton conceded two more goals. The first one was a beautifully crafted goal with Mo Salah providing an inch-perfect cross to Sadio Mane, who scored a rare header.

Thiago was not having a great game and was often dispossessed, especially in his own half, but displayed finesse to score his first goal for the hosts.

#4 Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams continue to impress defensively for Liverpool

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League

Liverpool's injury crisis has been a problem for them this season. Their defensive pillar in Virgil van Dijk has not returned to the fold yet and Joe Gomez is also currently in recovery.

The injury to recent signing Ozan Kabak has further reduced their options, but this has also provided an opportunity for two young defenders in Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Liverpool's centre-back pairing of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips were not dribbled past once vs. Southampton. — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 8, 2021

The duo have been very reliable at the back and tonight, they were again on top of their game. What they lacked in experience they made up for in their physical display and intelligent positioning. They still have a lot to learn but if tonight's performance is any indicator of things to come, Jurgen Klopp can rely on the duo for the remaining games of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT