Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: 5 men who won the game for Klopp | Champions League 2018/19

Liverpool were deservedly crowned the Champions of Europe

The football season had been over at least a week before, but football fanatics around the world have been waiting breathlessly for the 1st of June for a special reason – the UEFA Champions League final.

There are few club tournaments in the world as enticing as the Champions League in the world right now. There’s an inherent charm and romanticism about European club football’s premier tournament which has endeared itself in the hearts of the fans of the beautiful game. This season though, the excitement was a tad higher for a specific reason.

For the first time in over a decade, both finalists were from the Premier League and this had generated a lot of hype and attention in itself. There were a lot of debates and arguments as football fans around the globe were divided in their loyalties. Who would win the tie? Would it be Pochettino’s composure or Klopp’s charisma? 1st June had all the answered and the whole world waited in anticipation.

The managers themselves had their world cut out and named their best possible teams for the night. Klopp opted for Alisson in goal, with Robertson, Matip, van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold in defence. In the midfield, he placed Wijnaldum and Henderson on either side of Fabinho, while up front, the familiar trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah were back for their most important game of the season.

Pochettino continued with Lloris in goal and set up a back four of Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen and Rose. Sissoko and Winks marshalled the midfield, while Dele Alli was seen in a No. 10 role. The Argentinean welcomed his prolific frontman Harry Kane back, who was joined by Eriksen and Son in attack.

Within the second minute of the game, Liverpool had the lead through Mohamed Salah, who scored from the spot. Tottenham rallied throughout the game and threw the kitchen sink at Liverpool, who held firm.

In the dying moments of the game, Origi doubled the lead and took the game away from Tottenham. It was a composed performance from an experienced Liverpool team that saw them end the season on a high.

Here are the five men who helped Klopp win the UEFA Champions League final and become the Champions of Europe.

#5 Divock Origi

Origi scored the second goal late on

With the game still tenderly poised at 1-0, Jurgen Klopp took a risk. He took off Firmino, his trusted Lieutenant and No.9, and put on Origi, the hero of the Barcelona triumph. Perhaps there was something that the German saw, a gap in the Tottenham back four that he felt his young Belgian could exploit. It turned out to be a masterstroke in the end.

Origi kept the pressure on the Tottenham back four, using his presence to cause a lot of problems. And his efforts bore fruit in the 87th minute. He received a ball from Matip inside the box and expertly slotted the ball into the far corner to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead. It eased the pressure on the Reds and helped them win the game.

