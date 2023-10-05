Liverpool 2-0 USG: Player Ratings as Ryan Gravenberch scores his first goal for the Reds | UEFA Europa League 2023-24

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise (USG) in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 5.

The Reds entered this game on the back of a highly-controversial 2-1 defeat against Tottenham in their last outing. Luis Diaz had a clear goal disallowed in an unprecedented mistake by the referees and VAR team.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his men were eager to move on from the incident as they shifted focus to their European ambitions. The German fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Liverpool made a strong start to the game and dominated possession of the ball in the first half. They were dominant on both wings as the full-backs and wide attackers combined well to create several chances. This put USG on the back foot as they struggled to muster any meaningful chances. However, the Reds were not clinical in the final third.

The hosts attempted 11 shots, with six of those on target in the first period. Their finishing was not up to the mark as most of the shots were straightforward saves for Anthony Moris. However, USG's 'keeper was guilty of mishandling the ball and gifted Liverpool the lead in the 44th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot was weakly parried away and Ryan Gravenberch poached it to make it 1-0.

The Reds carried a narrow lead into the break.

Liverpool's dominant approach continued in the second half as they kept the ball for 70% of the time. However, their performance in front of goal became worse than the first period as the Reds looked slightly casual in and around USG's 18-yard box. They were lucky the visitors did not have much in their tank to hurt them.

The hosts attempted eight shots in the second period with just three of those on target. Just like in the first half, they grabbed a goal at the very end of the period as Diogo Jota was in the right place at the right time.

Liverpool secured a comfortable 2-0 win, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

Alisson made a composed start to the contest and faced the first shot on target directly in the 45th minute. He made just one save throughout the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

Trent made a good start to the game and popped up in advanced positions on both sides of the field. He won all five of his duels, making three tackles and two interceptions. He also played six long balls.

Ibrahima Konate - 8/10

Konate looked solid in defense and also distributed the ball with adeptness. He won eight duels, making five clearances and two tackles. He also played one key pass and three long balls.

Jarell Quansah - 7.5/10

Quansah made a slow start but slowly grew into the game. He won four duels, making four interceptions and two clearances. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 7.5/10

Tsimikas was dominant on the left flank and often pushed forward in support of the wingers. He won six duels, making four clearances, four tackles and two interceptions.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Elliott made a good start in the middle of the park and had a good game overall.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

Endo had a decent game and was subbed off at half time.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10

Gravenberch had a great game and even bagged his first goal for Liverpool since joining. He won seven duels, making two tackles in the process. He also played two key passes and two long balls.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah had a mixed first half as he was involved with the Reds' play in bursts. He attempted two shots on target and played two key passes.

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Nunez had a decent game and used his physicality well. He attempted three shots but just one of those was on target. He also played one key pass.

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

Jota had a decent game and bagged a goal in the dying embers to make it 2-0. He won six duels and attempted a total of four shots, of which two were on target.

Substitutes

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Mac Allister replaced Endo in the second period and put in a good shift.

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Jones replaced Mohamed Salah and put in a decent cameo.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Diaz replaced Nunez at half-time and played well.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez replaced Alexander-Arnold late in the game as he helped Liverpool secure a straightforward win.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Szoboszlai replaced Gravenberch late in the game and played well.