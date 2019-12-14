Liverpool 2-0 Watford - 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 20:51 IST SHARE

Liverpool see off a resilient Watford at home

A couple of days after the club announced that Jurgen Klopp had renewed his contract with the club, Liverpool saw off 20th placed Watford at Anfield to secure another 3 points.

The game started off a bit dull, as the home team looked disjointed and Watford set up well enough to not give the home team any clear cut chances. The team could not break through for a while, but a lovely assist from Sadio Mane saw Mohamed Salah finish with his weak foot over Ben Foster who could do nothing about the goal.

Watford did not go away, and they had their own chances but the team simply could not convert anything as Alisson Becker was widely left untroubled. Divock Origi's scuffed shot set up Salah again in stoppage time for a simple backheel goal as the game ended 2-0, with the Premier League leaders now winning 16 of their 17 games in England this season.

Here, we take a look at the hits and flops in this game.

#5 Hit - Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

It was yet another great performance from Sadio Mane as the Sengalese international provided the assist for Salah's first goal. He was unlucky to not get a goal for himself, as his finish was ruled offisde by the tightest of margins thanks to VAR.

The winger was very lively today, and got into the game well after a slow start. The Watford defence could not keep up with the agile forward for the entirety of the game, and he was heavily involved in creating the second goal for his team. He had one shot on target, won four aerial duels and completed two dribbles throughout the game.

Mane will be hoping to continue his form in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup now.

1 / 3 NEXT