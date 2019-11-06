×
Liverpool 2-1 Genk: 3 Talking Points | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Nov 2019, 07:39 IST

Liverpool FC v KRC Genk: UEFA Champions League - The Reds celebrate the winning goal
Liverpool FC v KRC Genk: UEFA Champions League - The Reds celebrate the winning goal

Liverpool saw off Genk and went to the top of the group albeit a somewhat nervy finish in the Champions League Group E encounter.

The Reds took the lead early on thanks to Georginio Wijnaldum, as he blasted the ball home in the 14th minute after some messy defending by the Genk backline. Jurgen Klopp's men continued to dominate proceedings but failed to be clinical when it mattered and were made to rue their missed chances 5 minutes before halftime.

Mbwana Samatta rose above the Liverpool defence to score the equaliser from a corner kick as the Reds once again fluffed their lines at the back for the umpteenth time this term.

In the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was the hero for the Merseyside Reds as he scored for the third time in two games against Genk in the 53rd minute, hitting the ball hard and low into the bottom corner.

In this article, we discuss several interesting talking points from the encounter.

#3 Dominant Liverpool failed to put the game beyond doubt

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

It was expected to be a normal day at the office for Liverpool, and the script was supposed to involve the Reds brushing off Genk without breaking a sweat, with the high profile clash against Manchester City to come in the weekend.

What ensued was a slippery slope for Jurgen Klopp's men, as they dominated Genk for much of the game but failed to score that vital goal which would have calmed frayed nerves. The Reds especially looked shaky in set-piece situations, and unsurprisingly they conceded to Genk from such a circumstance.

In the first half, there were only three touches of the ball by Genk in the Liverpool penalty area, and the visitors only had two shots with one on target. At the end of the encounter, it was a staggering 28 Liverpool shots to Genk's six, and Klopp's men had 72 percent of the possession.

However, the game teetered on the brink of a draw, as the Reds failing to apply the killer punch, with their usually rock-solid defence looking shaky at times.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool Football KRC Genk Football Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp Anfield Stadium
