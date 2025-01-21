Liverpool 2-1 Lille: Reds Player Ratings as they guarantee top eight finish with win | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Liverpool put in another dominant performance as they secured a comfortable 2-1 win over French opponents LOSC Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, January 21. The Reds are now guaranteed a top-two finish in the UCL's league phase and automatic qualification to the Round of 16.

Heading into the game, Arne Slot made four changes following the side's dramatic late win over Brentford. Darwin Nunez, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, and Curtis Jones came in for Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool were completely dominant in the first half and took a well-deserved lead after 34 minutes through Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger was at the end of a pacy counter from the Reds, finishing with ease past the onrushing keeper to open the scoring.

Trending

Chasing the game, the visitors made it harder for themselves after defender Aissa Mandi was shown his second yellow in the 59th minute. Reduced to 10 men, Lille still showed some fight and managed to find the equaliser after 62 minutes. With the initial shot on goal blocked, Jonathan David was in the right place to put the ball into the back of the net.

However, parity did not last long as the hosts quickly went back up. Harvey Elliott's shot following a corner took a deflection and creeped home, putting Liverpool back in front.

The result sees Arne Slot's men maintain their perfect run in the tournament, winning all seven of their games and guaranteeing a top eight finish. Here are the player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6/10

The Brazilian had a quiet night out as the only action he faced was David's finish, having to make no saves.

Conor Bradley - 6/10

The young right-back had an up-and-down performance. He showed his quality in moments, but was also sloppy at times in possession and shaky defensively.

Jarell Quansah - 6.5/10

A solid performance at the back, making a claim for more regular playing time in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Van Dijk continues to be a vital cog in Liverpool's brilliant season, putting in yet another strong outing in the backline as the Reds keep marching on.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

Tsimikas initiated the first goal by winning the ball back and also played a part in the second, taking the corner that led to the strike. While he had some nervy moments off the ball, the Greek left-back continues to validate his selection ahead of the underperforming Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5.5/10

A quiet first half, barely seeing the ball before being taken off.

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

He was taken off at half-time, similar to Gravenberch, but showed more presence and industry in his time, setting up Salah's goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Another energetic performance from the Hungarian, working tirelessly off the ball but continues to lack contributions going forward.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

While the in-form Salah did get on the scoresheet, it was not a particularly great outing for the Egyptian. He was guilty of missing a great chance when set up by Luis Diaz and overall was a little sloppy.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Coming off the high of the late brace against Brentford, the Uruguayan earned a place in the starting eleven, but did not do much to impress. He missed a good chance in the second half before having a goal chalked off for offside.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz continues to be an energetic presence for Liverpool, hounding the Lille backline off the ball. His threat from the left was a major concern for the visitors as he finished with two chances created, three dribbles completed, and three passes into the final third.

Substitutes

Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

Put in a solid shift alongside Elliott after replacing Jones, who seemed to have suffered a knock.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

A great cameo from the 21-year-old, scoring the winner and was lively throughout the second half.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

Slotted into his more natural deep midfielder role and helped Liverpool see the game out.

Federico Chiesa - 6/10

A solid 15-minute cameo replacing Diaz.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - N/A

He came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback