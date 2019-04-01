Premier League 2018-19: 3 things we learned from Liverpool's 2-1 win over Tottenham

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in a crucial Premier League match at the Anfield yesterday. Liverpool are heading the points table with 79 points from 32 matches, and Tottenham are at 3rd with 61 from 31.

The title race seems to be getting more absorbing by the day, as Liverpool still lead Manchester City by 2 points. However, City have a game in hand, and would again surpass Liverpool if they manage to win their next match.

Roberto Firmino scored the opening goal for Liverpool in the 16th minute of the match, but Lucas Moura equalized in the 70th minute. Toby Alderweireld then scored an unfortunate own goal in the 90th minute to allow Liverpool to sneak away with 3 points and thereby keep the pressure on City.

Here, we take a look at the 3 things we learned from the match:

#1 Liverpool’s fullbacks were instrumental in the win

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool’s fullbacks, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson, have played very well throughout this season so far, and again proved their worth yesterday. Robertson’s expeditious runs through the left flank usually keep troubling the opposition defenders, and yesterday was no exception.

One of Robertson’s overlapping runs led to their opening goal in the 16th minute. He delivered a wonderful cross to the Tottenham penalty box, and Firmino made no mistake in scoing past Tottenham goalie Hugo Lloris.

It was Robertson’s 10th assist of the season; no other left-back in the Premier League has had as many.

Alexander-Arnold was also not to remain far behind in terms of contributing to his team’s win, as he delivered a wonderful cross that paved the way for Liverpool’s second goal. Liverpool got a corner in the dying minutes of the match, which was taken by Alexander-Arnold. Tottenham’s defenders failed to make the clearance, and the ball veered back towards him.

Alexander-Arnold did not waste any time, and lobbed it back to the Tottenham penalty box. Mohamed Salah rose to meet the ball with his head, and Lloris tried to parry it away. He could not do it properly though, and the ball went to Alderwiereld, who was not totally ready for it.

The ball again rebounded off his feet, and trickled past the goal-line as Lloris watched helplessly. Alexander-Arnold and his teammates were euphoric, and the Tottenham players were inconsolable.

