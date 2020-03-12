Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Simeone's men knock out defending champions | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Atletico Madrid became the first team to knock out Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in a two-legged European tie as the Spanish team advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. On top of that, the former La Liga champions ended the Reds' 42-game unbeaten run at Anfield and in the process handed them their first Champions League loss in six years.

Liverpool started the game well and were dominant for the most part, having gained the lead early in extra-time courtesy of Roberto Firmino. However, a mistake by deputy goalkeeper Adrian resulted in a rocket goal by Marcos Llorente to make the aggregate score in the tie 2-2. Another Liverpool lapse in defense saw the 25-year-old get himself a brace as he rounded a shot past Adrian yet again. Alvaro Morata completed the comeback and humiliation when he scored his team's third deep into extra time.

It was a night to remember for Diego Simeone's side as they knocked the defending champions out of the competition in what is the upset of the round of 16. Here are the hits and flops from this game as Atletico Madrid silenced the famous Anfield crowd.

#5 Hit - Jan Oblak

The goalkeeper was active and brilliant tonight

His exemplary counterpart Alisson Becker may have missed the game today, but Jan Oblak reminded the world why he is considered to be one of the, if not the best goalkeeper in the world.

The Slovenian international has been one of the top three keepers in the world for quite some time now, and his stock has risen even more after a fantastic display at Anfield. The brilliant shot-stopper made nine saves and claimed two balls perfectly as his safe hands and positioning skill denied the Reds a few more goals.

Liverpool will look back at the game and feel that they should have tested Oblak maybe a bit more, but the goalkeeper was active throughout the match and was world-class whenever called upon. Simeone will be very happy with the display by Oblak, who will look to continue his form in the next round.

