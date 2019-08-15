Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on penalties): 4 major takeaways | 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool defeated Chelsea to win the 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool and Chelsea clashed in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, with The Reds triumphing 5-4 on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp's men booked their spot in the match by virtue of their Champions League triumph in June, while Chelsea won the Europa League over Arsenal to earn a spot in this encounter.

In what was a highly enthralling and action-packed match, neither side could be separated after 120 minutes, with a 2-2 draw ensuring we had the lottery of penalties. For Liverpool, it represents their second trophy in three months under Jurgen Klopp, while Lampard, despite his success as a player continues the wait for his first managerial title.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final.

#4 Even in defeat, Chelsea can hold their heads high

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

Having been handed a two-window transfer ban for breaching rules over the registration of underaged players, Chelsea could not make additions to their squad over the summer.

It is a less than ideal situation to be in, but head coach Frank Lampard would have to make do with what he has, with an emphasis being placed on youth players.

The Blues were embarrassed in their opening Premier League match by Manchester United in a 4-0 whitewash at Old Trafford, which served to highlight how far behind their rivals Chelsea are, compared to their rivals.

By contrast, Liverpool are very much a side on the ascendancy and given their impressive run in the Premier League last season and Champions League triumph, the Merseysiders entered the fixture as overwhelming favorites.

Advertisement

However, in scenes that went contrary to pre-match analysis, Chelsea gave as much as they got, holding Liverpool for the entirety of the 120 minutes and can somewhat consider themselves unlucky to have lost the tie.

Chelsea hit the frame of the post on two occasions and fashioned many other good chances, while most of their players including Pedro, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud also impressed.

Despite losing, Frank Lampard would have been impressed by the fact that his team went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in Europe, and this would give the club confidence moving forward.

1 / 4 NEXT