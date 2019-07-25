Liverpool 2-2 Sporting CP: 4 players who were impressive for Liverpool

Sporting CP and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw

Liverpool completed the United States leg of their pre-season tour as they traded tackles with Portuguese side Sporting Club de Portugal at the iconic Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

In what was a highly entertaining fixture, Jurgen Klopp's men found themselves behind after only four minutes after Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes put his team ahead, but in a show of great spirit and determination which has been a hallmark of Liverpool in recent years, they rallied back to take the lead by halftime.

The last goal on the night was scored by the highly-rated Wendel after 54 minutes off a Bruno Fernandes assist and despite both teams best efforts, neither side could find a winner to ensure that the unofficial Western Union Cup would be shared by the two teams.

On a night when Jurgen Klopp was still without the services of key men including Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Sadio Mane who were all given extended holidays due to their international exertions, as well as Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita who are sidelined by injuries, some of his players still managed to give in a performance which was arguably the best from three dour, lifeless and winless friendly displays in America.

Out of the 18 players he tried out against Sporting, some impressed more than others. Here are the four players who were most impressive for Liverpool against Sporting CP:

#1 Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead

The 28-year-old midfielder was his usual boisterous and workaholic self, barely giving the Sporting players space or time on the ball in what was a complete performance by him.

Georginio Wijnaldum started the match in an unfamiliar role on the left hand of attack, but like everything he has done throughout his Liverpool career, the Dutch international did not put a foot wrong.

He was Liverpool's brightest light on the day and capped his fine performance with a well-taken goal, as he was on hand to take advantage of a mistake by Portuguese defender Luis Neto to calmly finish in the net.

Wijnaldum gave way for fellow midfielder Adam Lallana after 76 minutes and he proved that he would be rearing to go once again as Liverpool attempt to build on from their climactic end to last season.

