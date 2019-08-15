Liverpool 2(5)-2(4) Chelsea: 3 players who were impressive for the Reds in the UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool have emerged as the winners of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties at the Vodafone stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The Reds were unimpressive for large parts of the game but managed to secure the win on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time.

Chelsea made the brighter start to the game, piling pressure on the European champions in the opening exchanges. The Blues’ pressure finally paid off in the 36th minute when Olivier Giroud connected to a pass from Christian Pulisic to slot home the opener.

However, Liverpool upped the ante in the second half and equalised immediately after the restart, with Sadio Mane getting the goal. The Senegalese forward, playing in his first competitive game after returning from an extended break, completed a scrappy effort.

With neither side able to grab the winner in regulation time, the game went into extra time. Mane scored his second goal to put Liverpool 2-1 up in the 95th minute, but that goal was cancelled out six minutes later when Jorginho netted from the penalty, forcing the game into penalties.

Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham emerged as the fall guy after missing his penalty, enabling Liverpool, who scored from all their kicks, to win the shootout 5-4.

Below we take a look at three players who were most impressive for Jurgen Klopp’s men:

#3 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane once again underlined his importance to this Liverpool side by putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

The Senegal international was handed an extended break having led his country to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. However, he returned with a big bang by scoring both of Liverpool’s goals against the Blues.

Mane was a constant menace on the flanks and was almost always at the right place at the right time. His first goal emphasized his potency upfront, but his second was the one that totally typified his predatory instincts in the opposition penalty box.

Mane scored lots of goals for Liverpool last season – both in the league and in Europe – and he once again demonstrated his importance to the side with a goal-scoring return in the Super Cup.

