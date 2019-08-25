Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: 3 Reasons why the Reds won the match | Premier League 2019/2020

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Liverpool and Arsenal came into matchday 3 of the ongoing Premier League season as the only two sides boasting a 100 percent record, having won their opening two matches.

On the part of Liverpool, last season's runners up have bee efficient more than anything else, while Arsenal had impressed with hard-fought victories over Newcastle and Burnley, and having strengthened significantly over the summer, fans of the Gunners would have headed into the fixture with renewed optimism.

The North Londoners have been on the receiving end of some major battering at Anfield in recent years, and they saw their 100% winning start brought to an end, with a goal from Joe Matip and a Mo Salah brace downing Arsenal to yet another Merseyside defeat.

Though Lucas Torreira scored an 85th-minute goal for Arsenal, that proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal for Unai Emery's men, and the Gunners would turn their attention to the North London derby next weekend.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three reasons why Liverpool won the match against Arsenal.

#1 Their imperious form at Anfield

Liverpool are undefeated at Anfield for over a year

The last time Liverpool lost at Anfield was on April 23, 2017, with Crystal Palace the winners on that day in a 2-1 victory.

Since then, The Reds have gone 31 matches unbeaten at home, with this run currently serving as the longest unbeaten home run in Europe's top five leagues, while it is also the second-longest unbeaten home streak in the history of the Premier League, a long way behind the 86 posted by Chelsea between 2004 and 2008.

This run has instilled some sort of swagger in Liverpool at home, with the players believing they are invisible in front of the Kop.

Advertisement

Against Arsenal, even before a ball was kicked, Anfield was in rocking mood, with over 40,000 fans belting out a heartfelt rendition of Liverpool's club anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

The confidence of their fans rubbed off on their players, with Jurgen Klopp's men going for the jugular from the blast of the whistle.

Home advantage can never be underestimated in football, and Liverpool's imperious form meant that Arsenal always had their work cut out against Liverpool, and ultimately, their home form proved to be much for the visitors to handle.

1 / 3 NEXT