Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019/20

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 69 // 25 Aug 2019, 02:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

As Liverpool locked horns with Arsenal in the standout fixture of the weekend, Arsenal fell short once again as the Reds proved too hot to handle.

Jurgen Klopp's men registered a routine 3-1 victory and in the balance of play, Liverpool were by far the better side as they dominated proceedings right from the get-go.

Nicolas Pepe made his first start in an Arsenal shirt after his rerecord-breaking breaking move from Lille and although the Ivorian looked lively in the opening exchanges, he failed to make an impact in the game.

Arsenal held Liverpool at bay and looked to be heading into the break with a clean sheet but Joel Matip's header of Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner gave the Reds the advantage shortly before the half-time whistle.

David Luiz completed a controversial switch from Chelsea this summer and the new signing had a torrid time, as Mohamed Salah devastated him throughout the second half.

The Egyptian put Liverpool in the driving seat with an emphatic penalty, after Luiz was adjudged to have brought him down in the penalty area.

Salah then put the icing on the cake with a sensational solo effort and the Brazilian was the victim once again, as last season's Golden Boot winner left him for dead in the buildup.

Lucas Torreira came on as a late substitute and scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Gunners after Liverpool failed to clear the ball in the penalty area.

Liverpool registered yet another victory against Arsenal and are currently the only team in the Premier League with their 100% record intact.

Advertisement

As the Gunners fell flat at Anfield once again, let's look at some of the hits and flops from the game.

#1 Flop David Luiz

Liverpool FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

David Luiz had a torrid outing as the Gunners failed to beat Liverpool yet again. The experienced defender was decimated by the Liverpool attack in the second-half as Mohamed Salah's brace put the game beyond reasonable doubt.

The former Chelsea man conceded a penalty and was involved in the build-up to Liverpool's third goal, as Salah comfortably waltzed past him to score his second of the game.

Liverpool's attackers proved too much to handle for the Brazilian and at the end of the day, he was directly responsible for both goals the Gunners conceded in the second half.

1 / 5 NEXT