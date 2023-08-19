Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: Reds Player ratings as Jurgen Klopp's men bag first win of season | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool picked up their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League with a rollercoaster 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (August 19).

Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota saw the Reds come from behind to take all three points after Antoine Semenyo had given the visitors a shock third-minute lead.

Alexis Mac Allister's second half red card for a high challenge on Joe Rothwell could've made life difficult for Jurgen Klopp's men. However, they responded by scoring a third through Jota.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson Becker - 6.5/10

Becker started on a very nervy note, getting himself booked for a wild tackle on Jaidon Anthony after losing possession outside his box.

The Brazilian, though, grew into the game. He made some crucial stops in the second half, especially late on, to keep Bournemouth at bay and prevent a tense finish.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Like Alisson, Alexander-Arnold also did not have a good start. His heavy touch in midfield led to Antoine Semenyo's goal, putting the hosts on the backfoot early on. He slowly found his footing and forced Pedro Neto into a save before half-time.

It was Alexander-Arnold's 200th Premier League appearance, making him the second-youngest Liverpool player (after Michael Owen, 24 years and 34 days) to reach the milestone.

Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate has established himself as Virgil van Dijk‘s undisputed first-choice partner and played with confidence, except for the tense opening minutes. He stuck to his duties well, made some key interceptions when his team was down to 10 men in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

A first home game for Van Dijk as Liverpool captain and all three points in the bag. The Dutchman will be largely happy with the win, despite looking frustrated with his teammates in the opening quarter when the visitors were on top. He was unlucky not to get a goal, as he saw a fine header bounce off the bar.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold's auxiliary midfielder role has put extra pressure on Robertson. as the Scotsman now slots in as a left-sided centre-back to allow the former to play in the middle.

He was tidy on the ball and defended better as the game wore on, but his attacking output seems to have been impacted by the new role.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8.5/10

Szoboszlai stood out in the draw with Chelsea and also shone against Bournemouth.

He cut in from the right and won a penalty with a neat turn (albeit with an exaggerated fall) that Salah scored from. He did well to link with attack while also being present in the right place to mop up defensively.

Alexis Mac Allister - 5/10

On his home debut, Mac Allister won all four of his ground duels, completed all three long balls and registered two dribbles.

His 100th appearance in the Premier League, though, was cut short when he received a red card — the first of his career — for a challenge on Ryan Christie in the 58th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Gakpo in midfield needs to stop as soon as possible, as it isn't yielding results. While he was tidy in his limited contributions, it curtails his attacking output massively. He'd be better used when leading the line than playing in the middle.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Salah saw his penalty saved but pounced on the rebound to score his ninth goal against Bournemouth in as many games. He had more of an impact against the Cherries than he did against Chelsea.

The Egyptian also achieved three milestones at Anfield: he became the first Liverpool player to either score or assist in 10 consecutive Premier League appearances at Anfield.

Salah is also first player to do so in 10 straight home appearances in the top flight since Jamie Vardy in December 2015. He has now scored more goals for Liverpool than legend Steven Gerrard (186), moving to sole fifth in their all-time scoring list.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

While Jota didn't impress against Chelsea, he was marginally better against Bournemouth.

Too many passes went astray; his touch deserted him, and he failed to pick the right pass on many times — outside of his assist for Diaz's goal. Nevertheless he got on the scoresheet by reacting quickly to Neto's failure to hold on to Szoboszlai's deflected shot.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

Diaz started the game like Jota did, sloppy in possession and failing to pick the right pass. However, he came alive with an outrageous move, teeing the ball up for himself before volleying home to put his team 3-1 ahead.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes

Wataru Endo - 6/10

New signing Endo replaced Cody Gakpo in the 63rd minute, right after Liverpool were reduced to 10 men and had taken a 3-1 lead. Despite joining just a few days ago, he had an encouraging debut, misplacing only one pass.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Gomez replaced a hobbling Alexander-Arnold in the 73rd minute and did well to ensure that the visitors didn't mount a comeback.

Harvey Elliott - 5/10

Elliott replaced Jota in the 76th minute and worked tirelessly for his 10-man team.

Kostas Tsimikas - NA/10

Tsimikas replaced Diaz in the 87th minute but did not have enough time to impact proceedings for Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez - NA

Nunez replaced Salah in the 87th minute but did not have enough time to impact proceedings.