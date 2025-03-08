Liverpool 3-1 Southampton: Reds Player Ratings as second-half spree carries them to win | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool overcame a forgettable first-half performance and put three past relegation candidates Southampton to win 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, March 8.

Following their 2-0 win over Newcastle United, the Reds made two changes as Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez came in for Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota. Arne Slot remained away from the touchline, given his two-game suspension.

Southampton, meanwhile, suffered a difficult 4-0 loss at the hands of Chelsea last time out. Eager to make a difference, manager Ivan Juric made six changes, including three in defence.

It was a largely timid first-half performance from Liverpool as they struggled to make inroads. It grew from bad to worse late in the first period as the visitors opened the scoring. A miscommunication at the back between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson saw the ball fall to Will Smallbone, who patiently waited for the opening to find the back of the net.

The hosts found their footing in the second period and equalised after 51 minutes. Good work from Luis Diaz down the left saw the Colombian find Nunez's run into the area for a simple tap-in to level the scores.

Just two minutes later, Liverpool turned it around as they were handed a penalty. Smallbone was adjudged to have fouled Nunez in a crowded 18-yard box and Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot to make it 2-1.

The Egyptian put the icing on the cake late in the game, finding the back of the net from the spot once again. Yukinari Sugawara was penalised for a handball and the attacker's powerful effort gave Aaron Ramsdale no chance.

The win sees Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the table to 16 points over Arsenal, who have two games in hand. Southampton's dreadful record continues with the Saints looking certain to get relegated as one of the Premier League's worst sides ever. Here are the player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 5/10

Arguably not his fault, but the Brazilian could have done better to prevent Southampton's goal in the first half. He otherwise made three saves and had a comfortable game out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold showed his attacking impetus in a strong performance, creating two chances and playing 19 passes into the final third. He linked up well with Salah on the right causing all sorts of problems for the Saints.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

He combined well with Van Dijk to limit visiting striker Albert Gronbaek to just 15 touches before he was taken off.

Virgil van Dijk - 5/10

The Dutchman should have cleared the ball at the first try or done better late on to prevent the first goal. He was otherwise solid at the back with three clearances and one interception.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5.5/10

A largely silent first half including a yellow for the Greek defender before being taken off for the second period.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5.5/10

Gravenberch had a largely silent first half performance, with the game seeming to pass by him before being taken off in the 81st minute.

Curtis Jones - 5.5/10

Another of the side's half-time substitutions, the midfielder struggle to really get in the game.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

A typically energetic performance from the Hungarian working hard on and off the ball. He came close to scoring a sensational goal in what was a strong 45 minutes.

Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Salah continues to have one of the best Premier League campaigns ever. He now has 27 goals and 17 assists in just 29 games, adding two today with two great efforts from the spot.

Darwin Nunez - 7/10

The largely inconsistent forward put in a great showing for Liverpool today. He worked hard and was involved in both of the goals when he was on the pitch.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

A tale of two halves from the Colombian, who barely made an impact in the first before turning up in the second. He did really well down the wing to set up the leveller.

Substitutes

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

An improvement over Tsimikas at left-back after coming on for the second period.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

Made a difference after coming on, providing more stability and a passing outlet in midfield.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Came close to scoring just after coming on but could not do much else for the second.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

A solid 20-minute cameo replacing Nunez.

Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah - N/A

The pair came on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

