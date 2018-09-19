Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool 3-2 PSG: 3 talking points about the match

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
3.08K   //    19 Sep 2018, 07:47 IST

Ro
Roberto Firmino scored the winner in a 3-2 win against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain won only one game previously against England opposition whereas Liverpool looked to continue their winning streak in the season. Jurgen Klopp's men started this year's UEFA Champions League with the hope of going one better than the last season. Both sides have two of the of fiercest attacks in Europe. Its the matter of who defended better in the game. Everything was in place for a thrilling night of football at a rainy Anfield.

Liverpool started the game on the front foot with the first chance of the match falling to Virgil Van Dijk from a corner, but Areola saved his shot. The Reds dominated the opening exchanges of the first half, but soon PSG took control of the game and had better possession of the ball. But against the run of play, Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for Liverpool with a header from Robertson cross which was immediately followed by a penalty awarded to Jurgen Klopp's side which James Milner cleverly dispatched to give a two-goal to the Reds.

PSG was trying desperately to get back into the match and got the reward for their efforts when Meunier put the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-1 as the teams went into the halftime break. Overall it was an exhilarating first half with both sides creating chances, but Liverpool deservedly had their nose ahead.

Trailing by a goal, PSG came out in the second half in search of the equaliser, but Liverpool took control of the game once again and had more possession of the ball. Mo Salah put the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Areola. Despite all that, PSG found a way to get the equalizing goal through Mbappe and with ten mins to go, it was anybody's game at that time.

Just when it looked like the game will end 2-2, Roberto Firmino hit a low driven shot which beat Areola and won the match for the Reds. Though PSG, made a comeback from two goals down but little could be argued about Liverpool's deserved three points from the first game. 

Here are the three talking points from the match.


#3 The English hoodoo for PSG is still not broken



Image result for paris saint germain
Paris Saint-Germain has a poor record against English opponents.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG has a poor record when comes to facing English opponents. So far they have met them seven times with only one win out of 7. A defeat against Liverpool tonight makes it one out of eight at the moment. In recent years PSG has shown great promise in League 1, but when it comes to the Champions League, they have severely underachieved a lot. 

Paris Saint-Germain were already 2-0 down before the halftime, and it could have been worse, but they put a valiant effort afterward to make it 2-2 despite not looking secure at the back. Finally, Firmino put the final nail in the coffin with a beautiful shot to inflict further miseries on the visitors. 

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
