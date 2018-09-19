Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool 3-2 PSG: 4 Talking Points As Liverpool Takes The Win In A Thriller!

Mohit Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.64K   //    19 Sep 2018, 03:35 IST

Bobby Firmino was Liverpool's hero after scoring the winning goal in the 91st minute. Living up to the billing as the marquee match of Match Day 1, this game was another classic European night at Anfield as Liverpool took all three points late in the game. After goals from Sturridge and Milner, PSG pulled one back via Meunier as Liverpool led 2-1 at Half Time. Mbappe scored to make it 2-2 in the 83rd minute and it looked like the game was going to end in a draw until Bobby Firmino decided to take matters into his own hands and scored an absolute beauty of a goal after coming on after 72 minutes for his 150 game for Liverpool to win the game.

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Firmino scored the winning goal of the match

Liverpool Starting XIAlisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Sturridge

Bench: Mignolet, Fabinho, Keita, Firmino, Moreno, Shaqiri, Matip

PSG Starting XI: Areola; Meunier, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Rabiot, Marquinhos, Di Maria; Mbappe, Neymar, Cavani

Bench: Cibois, Kehrer, Nkunku, Draxler, Diarra, N’Soki, Choupo-Moting

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino was on the bench for the crucial game as he suffered an eye injury from a clash with Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in a 2-1 win against Tottenham at Wembley. Daniel Sturridge replaced Firmino after impressive performances off the bench in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's other change meant Naby Keita was benched as Henderson, Milner, and Wijnaldum started in the midfield. Liverpool came into the game having won all 5 Premier League games.

PSG too have an unbeaten record in Ligue 1 after winning all 5 opening games and are currently 5 points clear at the top. PSG made three changes to the starting XI that began Friday’s 4-0 win against St Etienne. Marco Verratti, Lassana Diarra and Julian Draxler dropped out with Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar came in.

Here are 4 talking points as Liverpool beat PSG 3-2

