Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Liverpool storm their way to a win over Paris Saint Germain

Final score: Liverpool 3-2 PSG

Goalscorers: Daniel Sturridge 30', James Milner 36' (P), Roberto Firmino 90+2'; Thomas Meunier 40', Kylian Mbappe 83'

Liverpool's European campaign is off to a flyer courtesy of a 3-2 win at Anfield over Paris Saint-Germain. The biggest match of the day lived up to its billing as the match guaranteed goals and was finally settled in stoppage time. Liverpool raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half with Daniel Sturridge heading home the first goal and James Milner slotting a penalty in the back of the net.

Thomas Meunier pulled one back for PSG with a delightful left-foot strike to reduce the deficit before the break. Liverpool dominated the second half proceedings but against the run of play, Kylian Mbappe took his chance expertly and scored the equalizer for PSG.

But Roberto Firmino, a second-half substitute, had some plans of his own as the Brazilian latched home a stoppage-time winner to guide Liverpool to a famous victory. On that note, let's take a look at the five key talking points that emerged from the high-profile encounter:

#5 A blockbuster first half

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring on the night

A goal-fest was predicted by many in this game with two swashbuckling sides going head to head against one another. Paris Saint-Germain kept possession in the first few minutes but Liverpool's harrying midfielders and pressing forwards got them back into the driving seat pretty quickly.

While PSG had more possession, Jurgen Klopp's men dominated the first half with their attempts on goal and were duly rewarded in the 30th minute when Andy Robertson's cross was met by Daniel Sturridge. James Milner soon made it two and alarms were raised about a possibility of yet another rout from the Reds.

But a team like PSG can never be discarded and just like that, the Parisians came back into the game at the right time through a Thomas Meunier strike. An entertaining first half saw three goals, an insane number of interesting duels and the promise of a classic European encounter.

