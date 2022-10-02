Liverpool 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Reds player ratings as erroneous display yields fourth draw in seven games | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool's stuttering Premier League run continued following a pulsating 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (October 1).

Leandro Trossard scored a stunning hat-trick for the Seagulls, including an 83rd-minute equalizer as the Reds were held to a fourth draw in seven games.

The Belgian struck twice inside the opening 17 minutes of the match to leave their might hosts trailing early on. Roberto Firmino then pulled one back just after the half-hour mark.

He then brought Liverpool on level terms early into the restart. An own goal from Adam Webster then gave Jurgen Klopp's side the lead for the first time in the game.

Premier League @premierleague



A terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton



#LIVBHA FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-3 BrightonA terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-3 BrightonA terrific Leandro Trossard hat-trick sees the points shared in a thrilling encounter at Anfield in Roberto De Zerbi's first match in charge at Brighton#LIVBHA https://t.co/Tbkuse6Gte

With the clock winding down, the Reds were seemingly cruising to all three points. However, Trossard came back to haunt them once more, slotting home his third of the evening late on.

Liverpool, with just two wins from their opening seven games, slipped down to ninth in the league standings, while Brighton are up on fourth with 17 points.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

The Liverpool goalkeeper conceded thrice in the match but without his intervention, it could've been worse. Alisson was quick off his line to clear any danger and made three good saves in the game.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP If it wasn't for Alisson Liverpool could have conceded 7 or 8. Alisson was Liverpool's best player yet Liverpool conceded 3. Speaks volumes. If it wasn't for Alisson Liverpool could have conceded 7 or 8. Alisson was Liverpool's best player yet Liverpool conceded 3. Speaks volumes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5.5/10

Trossard sent Alexander-Arnold the wrong way for Brighton's opener and went into the books for a poor challenge late on. However, he set up Liverpool's third goal of the evening with a corner that was punched into Webster by his own goalkeeper.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

The Cameroonian was solid, making five clearances. He also made one interception to prevent Danny Welbeck from getting on the end of a brilliant cutback from Kaoru Mitoma.

Virgil van Dijk - 4/10

The Dutchman's poor form continued with another big mistake as his failed attempt at clearing Mitoma's cross allowed Trossard to bag the equalizing goal.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5/10

He struggled to keep up with Solly March, whose intelligent movements bamboozled the Greek defender. In attack, he delivered just one accurate cross in seven attempts.

Jordan Henderson - 5.5/10

The Liverpool skipper barely made any impact. However, he laid out a lofting pass for Mohamed Salah who then laid it off for Firmino to fire home their first of the evening.

Fabinho - 7/10

Liverpool's light house went about his business as usual, completing three interceptions and tackles each while winning all four of his ground duels.

He could've used some help from those around him, though.

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was a thorn in Brighton's face with his ball-winning capabilities and got into some good positions, but then didn't know what to do next.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

He tested Brighton all evening with his pace, movement and directness but couldn't find the back of the net. The Egyptian has now gone four games without a goal in the league.

Roberto Firmino - 7.5/10

Contrary to claims of his decline, Firmino responded with a clinical brace today, taking his top-flight tally to five goals in six games.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Bournemouth

vs. Newcastle

vs. Everton

vs. Brighton



8 goal contributions in his last 4 league games. Roberto Firmino’s last four Premier League games:vs. Bournemouthvs. Newcastlevs. Evertonvs. Brighton8 goal contributions in his last 4 league games. Roberto Firmino’s last four Premier League games:⚽⚽🅰️🅰️🅰️ vs. Bournemouth ⚽ vs. Newcastle ❌ vs. Everton ⚽⚽ vs. Brighton 8 goal contributions in his last 4 league games. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/iQpjLP0EdY

Fabio Carvalho - 5/10

The Portuguese didn't make a single effort in the game and was taken off at half-time.

Substitutes:

Luis Diaz - 7/10

He set up Firmino for Liverpool's second goal after running forward with pace.

James Milner - 5/10

Milner came on for Tsimikas but couldn't exert his influence in any way.

Harvey Elliott - 5.5/10

The youngster looked to set up Darwin Nunez in stoppage time but the striker mistimed his header.

Diogo Jota - 4.5/10

Jota replaced Firmino midway through the second half but barely offered any threat.

Darwin Nunez - N/A

He was brought on to merely see the game off.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far