Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer

After a hiatus of 14 years, Liverpool is back at the cusp of European glory as Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday in Madrid. Liverpool's success in the Champions League is the combined effort of every individual member in the squad and rightly so, all the team members have been involved in jubilant celebrations since Saturday. In Premier League too, the Reds have finished just below Manchester City and going by the number of points secured by the team, it was indeed a title-winning effort by the team.

The time is now set for Liverpool to assert their dominance in England and across Europe for the next couple of years. In Jurgen Klopp, the club has one of the best managers in the world, and with a strong core comprising the likes of Mohamed Sarah, Virgil van Dijk, Allison Becker and Sadio Mane, Liverpool will definitely be a strong contender for majority of the trophies in the coming seasons.

However, to become better, Liverpool might have to take a few tough decisions in replacing a few players in the club with better and more fitter ones. The best time to do this will be the upcoming transfer window when Liverpool will be an attractive proposition for new players because of their achievements this year.

Hence, here are 3 players Liverpool must sell in this transfer window:

#3 Dejan Lovren

Lovren should be one of the players leaving Liverpool this summer.

Dejan Lovren has almost had no impact on Liverpool this season as he made just 13 appearances in the Premier League this season. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson are sure to dominate Liverpool's defense in the years to come and Lovren might find it difficult to get sufficient game-time at the club.

Lovren often makes a lot of mistakes on the field which Liverpool cannot afford now. Liverpool could rather invest on a youngster who can be a future defender for the club or a more established and proven defender than Lovren.

Hence, Dejan Lovren should be one of the players who should leave Liverpool in the summer.

