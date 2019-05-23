Liverpool: 3 positions the Reds need to strengthen to maintain title challenge next season

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

With the transfer window finally open, we can expect to see some interesting transfers get underway. Some teams have already done their business early, such as Borussia Dortmund, who, after signing Julian Brandt, have completed their third signing in two days.

Although Liverpool already have an excellent squad and have had an amazing season, they still need reinforcements in key areas. Let's see which areas Liverpool need to address so that they can potentially win the league next season.

#1 Backup Goalkeeper

Kamil Grabara could be an exciting option within, to deputise for Alisson Becker

After Pepe Reina left Liverpool in 2013, they have struggled to find a suitable replacement. Simon Mignolet, Adam Bogdan and Loris Karius were all tried but failed. The problem was finally solved when Liverpool signed Alisson Becker for a reported €65 million from AS Roma in the last summer transfer window.

He has had an excellent first season and has arguably been the signing of the season. He also managed to win the Golden Glove award, keeping 22 clean sheets throughout the Premier League season.

Although that may be the case, he cannot be expected to play all of Liverpool's games. The need for a backup goalkeeper is quite obvious. The current backup goalkeeper for Liverpool is Simon Mignolet, who was just restricted to playing the FA Cup and League Cup matches. Even though he has shown great professionalism this season, he is expected to move on this summer.

Liverpool also have Loris Karius on their books. The German is currently on loan at Besiktas this summer, and they also have an option to buy at the end of his two-year loan deal. But after last season's Champions League final, we are pretty sure that no Liverpool fan wants to see the German in a Reds shirt again.

The answer for Liverpool might be in their squad already, in the name of Kamil Grabara. The 20-year-old youngster is seen as an exciting prospect by the Liverpool academy. Even though the Polish international is still far from a finished product, being a backup for Alisson and a few cup match opportunities might be the best way to bleed him into the Liverpool squad.

