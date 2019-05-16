Liverpool: 3 summer signings that could help the Reds dethrone Manchester City next season

Jurgen Klopp is still waiting for his first trophy with Liverpool

Despite registering their highest ever points tally in Premier League history, Liverpool failed to oust Manchester City from the top spot during the 2018-19 season. The Reds' 97-point tally fell one short of City's 98 meaning they had to settle for second place.

The Merseysiders will now turn their attention towards the summer transfer window in an attempt to further enhance their squad.

On that note, here are three players Liverpool could sign in the summer transfer window which would aid them in their quest for Premier League glory.

#1 Timo Werner

Timo Werner is among the best strikers in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool currently possess one of the most lethal attacking trios in European football capable of dismantling any defence on their day. However, the Reds lack decent back-up options for Roberto Firmino up front; ones that can impact the game during his absence.

Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are the only options available to Jurgen Klopp, but both of them lack quality and have issues with their fitness. The German needs to sign a back-up striker during the summer transfer window and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is the player Klopp should be looking at.

The 23-year-old has played 93 Bundesliga games for RB Leipzig thus far, scoring 50 goals in the process. He finished as Leipzig's top scorer in all competition the last two seasons and is currently leading the goalscoring chart in the league for the German side this year.

The German international has just one year left on his current deal and the Merseysiders could sign him for a bargain price during the summer transfer window.

#2 Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech impressed with his performances for Ajax this season.

Jurgen Klopp efficiently rotated his midfield during the course of the 2018-19 season. However, he has still not been able to effectively fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona during the January transfer window of 2018.

The Reds have often looked devoid of ideas without his presence in the side.

The Merseysiders need to sign an attacking midfielder during the summer transfer window - one that can help them break down stubborn defences. Ajax's Hakim Ziyech is in great form since joining Ajax from FC Twente in 2016 and is a player who could help take the Merseysiders to a whole new level.

The 26-year-old is blessed with slick dribbling skills and a great first touch, which gives him the ability to get past opposing defenders with ease. He is also an accomplished goalscorer whilst also possessing the ability to feed the Reds' front-three with slick through balls.

This season, he registered 16 goals and 13 assists in the Eredivisie. The Moroccan also played a huge role in Ajax's journey to the Champions League semi-finals, scoring three important goals.

#3 Jack Butland

Jack Butland is among the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

Simon Mignolet failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool during the 2018-19 season and he is currently surplus to requirements at the club. The Belgium international is likely to move away from Anfield during the summer transfer window, which would leave the Merseysiders short of back-up options for Alisson Becker.

Stoke City's Jack Butland is one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship and would be a great second-choice goalkeeper for the Reds. The 26-year-old made 45 appearances for the Potters during the 2018-19 season, keeping 18 clean sheets. He was awarded the Stoke City Player of the Year earlier this month.

Butland was a part of England's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well and was recently selected by Gareth Southgate in the Three-Lions' 27-man unit for the upcoming UEFA Nations League semifinals.