Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: 5 hits and flops as rampant Reds overwhelm hapless Gunners at Anfield | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool crushed Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League to end The Gunners' eight-game unbeaten league run.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino brought the rampant Reds back to winning ways after a 3-2 loss to West Ham before the international break. The Gunners, who were eight games unbeaten in the league before this game, failed to cope with Liverpool's pace and intensity.

In fact, things were so heated that managers Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta nearly came to blows on the sideline. That required referee Michael Oliver booking both of them.

The defeat, Arsenal's first in 11 games across competitions, kept them in fifth place with 20 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Liverpool are now up to second. However, Manchester City can usurp them with a win over Everton on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane scored his seventh goal against Arsenal.

Sadio Mane loves facing Arsenal. With seven goals and four assists in 16 previous games against them, Mane was always likely to score against The Gunners. That duly happened on Saturday.

The irrepressible Senegalese was in inspired form at Anfield, opening the floodgates with Liverpool's first goal of the night. He then assisted Salah for the hosts' third.

William Hill @WilliamHill Sadio Mané's Premier League record against Arsenal for Liverpool:



👕 11 games

⚽️ 7 goals

🅰️ 2 assists



This is one of his favourite fixtures. 😍 Sadio Mané's Premier League record against Arsenal for Liverpool:👕 11 games⚽️ 7 goals🅰️ 2 assistsThis is one of his favourite fixtures. 😍 https://t.co/CeCaHTeeta

Mane was also involved in Minamimo's strike. He squared the ball neatly to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right, displaying impeccable vision and quick thinking.

Flop: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Liverpool handed the Japanese defender a massive reality check.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was twisted inside out by Mane, with one of their clashes sparking a touchline fracas between Klopp and Arteta. Following that managerial face-off, the game intensified. Liverpool upped the tempo and threw the kitchen sink on the hapless visitors.

Matchday365 @Matchday365



• 90 minutes

• 0 tackles

• 0 interceptions

• 0 blocks

• 1 ground duel won

• 0 dribbles completed

• 1 error leading to a shot



Cooked 🍳 @Arsenal 🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Liverpool:• 90 minutes• 0 tackles• 0 interceptions• 0 blocks• 1 ground duel won• 0 dribbles completed• 1 error leading to a shotCooked 🍳 @Arsenal 🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu vs Liverpool:• 90 minutes• 0 tackles• 0 interceptions• 0 blocks• 1 ground duel won• 0 dribbles completed• 1 error leading to a shotCooked 🍳 https://t.co/9cDR42DQbr

That really got to Tomiyasu, as he struggled to keep up with the game's pace. The Japanese defender looked dangerous early on, and was also partly at fault for Liverpool's opening goal.

Having started life brightly at Arsenal, Tomiyasu came up against his toughest opposition last night. Suffice to say, he didn't come through with flying colours.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav