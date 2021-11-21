Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as rampant Reds put hapless Gunners to the sword | Premier League 2021-22

It was men versus boys at Anfield as Liverpool overwhelmed Arsenal 4-0 in a lopsided game at Anfield. Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino sealed a comfortable victory for Jurgen Klopp's men. Meanwhile, Arsenal saw their unbeaten eight-game streak in the league come to an end in ruthless fashion.

With the win, Liverpool are just four points off league-leaders Chelsea after a shock defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium. Mane opened the scoring in the closing minutes of the first half with a well-timed header from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

The home side then changed gears in the second half. They choked Arsenal in the middle of the field, giving them no room to play out from the back or keep possession.

Tremendous pressing from Liverpool eventually forced mistakes from the away side as Jota capitalised on an error by Nuno Tavares. Salah and substitute Minamino also scored in the second half, with the Japanese scoring with his first touch of the night.

Arsenal looked like an organised team in the first half. But Liverpool upped the ante after the break, which was too much to handle for a rather young Arsenal XI. The Gunners found themselves on the back foot throughout the 90, with Mikel Arteta's men barely having any clear-cut opportunities on goal.

Liverpool FC @LFC A 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 performance from the Reds at Anfield ❤ A 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 performance from the Reds at Anfield ❤ https://t.co/R6z5OGdngT

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Relentless pressing and counter-pressing from Liverpool overwhelm Arsenal

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League

For large swathes of the game, players spend time on the pitch without the ball. How they use that period determines how the team plays. No other team understands this better than Liverpool.

'Klopp-ball' never seemed to take a toll on Liverpool as they took pressing to another level last night. Arsenal were dismantled everywhere across the pitch. The work rate produced by the home side was scintillating. Every time an Arsenal player touched the ball, he had at least three Liverpool players charging at him.

Liverpool, after scoring their second goal, didn't take their foot off the accelerator. An incredible atmosphere helped their cause as they man-handled Arsenal's midfield and defence every time the home side had possession.

#4 Aaron Ramsdale is unlucky to be on the losing side

Aaron Ramsdale produced key saves against Liverpool.

Usually, if a team concedes four goals away from home, often the keeper is just as poor as his defenders. But Aaron Ramsdale was one of Arsenal's better performers on the night against Liverpool.

If not for the Englishman, it could have been a rout for Liverpool. Ramsdale produced saves from point-blank range against Mane, Salah and Jota. He provided Arsenal a glimmer of hope for the future as it could have easily been one of the most humiliating nights for the club.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor 📊 Aaron Ramsdale’s Premier League ranks this season [Sky]. 📊 Aaron Ramsdale’s Premier League ranks this season [Sky]. https://t.co/waGnY8yY5O

Ramsdale raised a few eyebrows after his £24 million move to Arsenal. But he has proven that he is worth the money Arsenal paid him. The 23-year-old has been a terrific addition to the young Arsenal squad. But a rampant Liverpool side was too much to handle for him on the night.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav