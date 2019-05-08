Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 Reasons why Liverpool beat Barcelona to complete a stunning come back

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Liverpool staged one of the greatest comebacks ever seen in the UEFA Champions League as they beat Barcelona 4-0 on the day and 4-3 on aggregate, thanks to braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum each.

Coming to the match, Liverpool made Barcelona look like schoolboys as dominated the match from start to finish. Origi started the home side's scoring in the first 10 minutes and it looked like Barcelona were finding it difficult to string a couple of passes together.

They did attack every now and then in the first half but Liverpool were always having better chances than them. The first half ended with all to play for. In the second half, Liverpool started like a house on fire as the second half substitute, Wijnaldum, put them 2-0 in front. Almost immediately after that, Wijnaldum headed it in to make it 3-0.

The fourth goal came from the corner which was scored by Origi and that was due to some dreadful defending from Barcelona. In the end, Barcelona couldn't find a way through and for the second time in two years, they were the wrong end of a stunning comeback.

In this slideshow, we state the 3 reasons why Liverpool won the game:

#3 Wasteful Barcelona and Alisson Becker's saves

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

When Valverde will look back upon this game, he would rue those missed chances from Barcelona, especially in the first half. Lionel Messi found the fists of Becker early on when he should have found the top corner and Phillipe Coutinho also couldn't find the back of the net from a promising position inside the box.

Jordi Alba had a one on one opportunity late in the first half which he couldn't put away and even Luis Suarez missed a one on one opportunity in the second half. It is not as if Barcelona didn't have chances, it is just that they couldn't take them.

Another direction from which this could be looked at is Alisson saving everything coming his way. He saved two one on ones and both of those were magnificent saves. This match just proved the difference that Alisson has brought in this team and proved why he is regarded as the best in the business.

