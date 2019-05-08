×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 5 Men who won the game for Klopp

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.89K   //    08 May 2019, 04:02 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Liverpool welcomed Barcelona to Anfield on Tuesday for an epic showdown in the UEFA Champions League. The two teams had been pitted against each other in the semi final of the tournament, and it was a contest between two of the best teams in Europe on current form. The La Liga giants had defeated Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg at the Camp Nou and Barcelona had traveled to England with an advantage in the second leg of the tie.

Liverpool, besides being three goals down, also had big problems of their own. Their season long quest for the Premier League trophy had drained them and with a game to go, they were still trailing to City by a point. And last weekend, they had lost Mohamed Salah to an injury in the win against Newcastle. The Egyptian joined Firmino in the sidelines for the game and it was a big blow for Liverpool.

Klopp had his selection worries but named a pretty strong team. He started with Alisson in goal, with Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip and Robertson as the back four. The midfield comprised of Henderson, Milner and Fabinho, while up front, Shaqiri and Origi partnered Mane in attack.

Liverpool started the game brilliantly and were a goal up in the 7th minute, through Origi. In the second half, Wijnaldum came on for Robertson and scored two quick fire goals to bring Liverpool level in the tie. Origi scored again in the 79th minute to give Liverpool a 4-0 lead on the night and a 4-3 aggregate lead in the tie. In the end it was enough to see them through.

On a night where the entire team played brilliantly, Jurgen Klopp will be extra pleased with the performance of these 5 men, who won them the game

#5 Jordan Henderson


Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

The Liverpool Skipper was exceptional on the night. Henderson was a true leader on the pitch and fought for every ball like his life depended on it. He was the player who did not allow the Barcelona midfield to settle for a moment. Every time Barcelona tried to get into the groove, Henderson led his men into battle, breaking down the opposition moves and flying in tackles. Henderson pressed and pressed right until the last minute of the game and helped his team come away with a thumping win.

The Englishman was actually injured in the first half, but soldiered on. He was back helping out his defence whenever they were under pressure. He bombed forward whenever Liverpool had the ball. Barcelona failed to deal with Henderson’s energy and intensity and in many ways, Henderson was the epitome of the Liverpool way. His tenacity and desire was crucial to his team as they booked a place in the finals.


1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Divock Origi Georginio Wijnaldum Jurgen Klopp Ernesto Valverde
Advertisement
Champions League: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, 5 men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Liverpool players who let Jurgen Klopp down against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Barcelona and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 5 pre-match talking points
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Tactical Preview - Barcelona vs Liverpool 1st leg
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool; 4 key battles that decided the game
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Tactics from Ernesto Valverde which won Barcelona the game against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Liverpool lost to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
FT LIV BAR
4 - 0
 Liverpool vs Barcelona
Tomorrow AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us