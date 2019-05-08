Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.98K // 08 May 2019, 09:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Origi wheels away to celebrate his winning goal with teammates as Liverpool stunned Barca 4-0

Liverpool recovered a 3-0 first leg deficit in incredible circumstances, sealing their second successive Champions League Final berth at Barcelona's expense. Divock Origi's opener after seven minutes lit the proverbial touchpaper as Jurgen Klopp's men rallied hard against a nervy Barca display - outworked and overpowered at nearly every turn.

Despite a flurry of chances being created before the break, the score remained a slender Liverpool lead at half-time. It wouldn't last long though, as a quick-fire brace from inspired substitute Georginio Wjnaldum shifted the game dramatically after 56 minutes.

Origi completed his brace in style after a clever corner caught the visitors off-guard, as the retreating defenders were made to pay for falling asleep. Trent Alexander-Arnold fizzed a low cross goalwards with the grateful Belgian on hand to convert from close-range.

Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and talisman Lionel Messi all had promising opportunities for the visitors, who fell apart with a favorable advantage away from home for the second consecutive year after their collapse against AS Roma twelve months ago. Without further ado, here's a look at five talking points from an enthralling second leg clash at a raucous Anfield:

#5 Origi's early goal sets the tone in a frenetic start

Henderson picks up the ball seconds after Origi breaks the deadlock with six minutes on the clock

In what proved a crazy game, Origi broke the deadlock. It was far from a vintage finish but didn't need to be - Liverpool were clearly hungry for an early goal and needed one quickly if they were to utilize the momentum over 90 minutes.

It can feel like an age, particularly if you're behind and chasing the game. Alba's mistake in possession saw Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson combine and despite ter Stegen's save, he could only parry the effort into Origi's path, who was alert and on hand to score after seven minutes.

Their high press tactic, adopted during the first half last week, was clearly working. They knew Barca, for all their quality, were there for the taking and by taking the game to them with a ruthless approach, the Belgian's goal gave them all the confidence they needed to push harder than before.

Coutinho and Messi both had early chances saved by Alisson soon afterward and who knows what would've happened, had the sides went into half-time still goalless? Origi's first goal ultimately proved pivotal as the drastic shift was there for all to see.

1 / 5 NEXT