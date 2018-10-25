Liverpool 4-0 Red Star Belgrade: Five Talking points

Arvind Krishnan

Liverpool put in a show against Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 4-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. This win takes Liverpool to the top of the table at the halfway point of the group stage as PSG and Napoli played out a 2-2 draw.

The hosts withstood an initial barrage of Red Star's advances and broke the deadlock in the 20th minute after Roberto Firmino scored from Andy Robertson's pass. Mohamed Salah doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time after rounding off a delightful move started by Gini Wijnaldum.

Red Star were further punished when their captain Filip Stojkovic was adjudged to have impeded Sadio Mane in the penalty box and the ensuing penalty was calmly dispatched by Salah for his 50th goal for The Reds. Zvezda's misery was complete ten minutes from time as Sadio Mane latched on to Daniel Sturridge's pass and slotted past Milan Borjan.

In this article, we take a look at the five talking points from Liverpool's clash against Red Star at Anfield:

#5 Klopp's men make easy work of a poor Red Star side

Liverpool's sublime performance guides them to three points

During the course of the current campaign, Liverpool have often grinded out results rather than trouncing their opponents. After a series of hard-fought draws and victories against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Huddersfield, Liverpool returned to their prolific best against Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp handed Fabinho his first European start for the hosts and brought back Trent Alexander Arnold and Sadio Mane for Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana.

Much to the German's delight, Liverpool put in a convincing performance with the defense, midfield, and attack working in tandem which resulted in the visitors being put to the sword.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Gini Wijnaldum were at their best carrying out seamless transitions from defense to attack, with Fabinho acting as the number six, screening the back four. Andy Robertson was at his searing best with a series of buccaneering runs down the left flank and the front three put in a much-improved performance on the night.

Red Star were no match for the hosts and the gulf in class was observed in the final score.

