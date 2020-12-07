Liverpool 4-0 Wolves: 5 talking points as Jurgen Klopp's men move level on points with league leaders Spurs | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League to go level on points with Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

The Reds started well, buoyed by the 2000 fans present at Anfield, but didn’t test Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal as the visitors played deep and denied the hosts any space. The opening goal came courtesy of an error by Conor Coady.

A long pass by Jordan Henderson bypassed the Wolves midfielders, but it seemed pretty innocuous as Coady had it under control. However, the defender’s chest control wasn’t perfect, and the ball just got away for Mohamed Salah to pounce and slot past Patricio.

Despite going behind, Wolves largely decided to allow Liverpool time on the ball, and their chances came on the counter-attack as the Reds went in search of the second goal.

The second half saw Liverpool flex their quality as they were unstoppable during the transitions and punished their opponents. Gini Wijnaldum doubled the lead, and Joel Matip scored from an inch-perfect delivery by Mohamed Salah to make it three. A Nelson Semedo own goal then condemned the Wolves to their worst defeat of the season.

Here are the main talking points from the game:

#1 Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum boss the midfield

Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were in scintillating form for Liverpool against Wolves

This was a game that was decided on the transitions, and the pair of Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum played a massive role.

Liverpool’s opening goal helped them open up the game a bit more, and it all came from a raking Henderson long-pass from his own half.

Gini Wijnaldum is a machine. This is his 11th successive start for club and country over the past five weeks. No breather for him. He's absolutely relentless. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 6, 2020

The Reds' skipper also played a big role in the second goal as he once again found a Liverpool player, Wijnaldum this time, with his 50-yard pass. The Dutchman’s control and finish was equally impressive, and it put Liverpool in the ascendency as they took a 2-0 lead.

Wijnaldum’s goal was the cherry on top in what was an impressive performance from the Dutchman. With Fabinho playing as a centre-back, there is extra responsibility on Wijnaldum's shoulders at Liverpool.

The former Newcastle United midfielder provided good cover for the full-backs and never allowed Wolves to play through the middle even though they had the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. He also pressed the Wolves duo well when they had the ball and finished the game with a pass accuracy of 98%.

#2 Wolves missed Raul Jimenez against Liverpool

Wolverhampton Wanderers missed Raul Jimenez's attacking threat against Liverpool

Most of Wolves’ threat came from the wide areas as the duo of Adama Traore and Pedro Neto started well. However, their threat faded away after Liverpool doubled their lead in the second half.

Daniel Podence has done well for Wolves this season but apart from a deft attempt in the first half, he was largely anonymous against Liverpool.

Usually, the wingers tend to drive at defences with a certain Raul Jimenez waiting in the box to pounce on the chances. They didn’t have that on Sunday night. Fabio Silva is the alternative but he didn’t start and came on too late to muster any impact.

In the absence of Europa League football, Wolves can push on in the Premier League this season. However, the absence of a good alternative to Jimenez, considering Silva is still very inexperienced, could set them back.