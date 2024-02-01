Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea: Player ratings for the Reds as big win sends them five points clear at top | Premier League 2023-24 

Liverpool crushed a hapless Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield in their Premier League encounter on Wednesday (January 31) to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Having started the match brightly, the Reds went in front after 23 minutes as Diogo Jota scrappily fired home after fending off a challenge from Benoit Badiashile. Sixteen minutes later, Conor Bradley doubled their advantage with a lovely right-footed strike.

Coming into the match on the back of three consecutive wins, Jurgen Klopp's side continued their dominance and found a third goal through Dominik Szoboszlai's perfectly-placed header.

Christopher Nkunku pulled one back for Chelsea in the 71st minute following some excellent footwork inside the box amidst a sea of red shirts around him. However, Luis Diaz restored the hosts' three-goal advantage eight minutes later.

With 51 points from 22 games, Liverpool remain in first position, five clear of holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain in 10th following their ninth top-flight loss of the season.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

A reliable figure in goal for Liverpool who came out of his line whenever necessary and distributed well. Yet, no clean sheet as Nkunku managed to get the better of him with a lovely strike.

Conor Bradley - 10/10

A coming-of-age performance from Bradley, who made two assists on either side of a wonderful strike. Unperturbed by the occasion or intensity of the match, the 20-year-old exuded heroic confidence and tore apart Chelsea with his attacking flair.

Ibrahima Konate - 8.5/10

Although he was almost never troubled by Chelsea, Konate was impervious in defense, reading the game well to stymie a few counter-attacks. His tackles were also timed to perfection (2/2 tackles won) while he also threaded a few long balls to get his side on the attacking foot.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

This wasn't a vintage performance by Van Dijk, who nearly conceded a penalty for hacking down Conor Gallagher. The Dutchman was otherwise dominant and also helped create Liverpool's third of the evening by finding Bradley with a sublime long ball.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Andy Robertson returned to the fold but Gomez showed he isn't giving up the left-back spot so easily. He kept Noni Madueke at arm's length by following him like a shadow and cutting off the supply lines to him. His passing was top-notch too.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7.5/10

Back in the starting lineup after a month, Szoboszlai was proactive in the final third and marked his appearance with a headed goal 20 minutes into the second half.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

A battering ram at the heart of Liverpool's midfield, Mac Allister broke down Chelsea's movements with his perfectly-timed tackles while being efficient in possession. He completed 92% of his 72 attempted passes and won 11 ground duels.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Jones carried the ball forward well and was accurate with his passing. He also came close to scoring in the 32nd minute, only for Dordje Petrovic to make a save.

Diogo Jota - 8/10

Jota ran rings around Chelsea's defenders with his agility, eye for goal, and clinical finishing. He broke the deadlock for Liverpool with a scrappy finish but deserves credit for holding onto possession under pressure from Badiashile.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

The Uruguayan was wasteful once again. He missed a penalty in the first half by smashing it against the upright, and then missed another incredible chance to score from open play. His movement and crossing were excellent but he continues to lack the cutting edge.

Luis Diaz - 8.5/10

A menacing presence on the left, Luis Diaz made sure Mohamed Salah wasn't missed again with an assist and a goal. He teed up Bradley with a simple lay-off and wrapped up Liverpool's stellar performance with their fourth of the evening.

Substitutes

Trent Alexander-Arnold (68' for Bradley) - 7/10

Bradley may have played a starring role at the right-back spot but Alexander-Arnold showed he isn't half-shabby either.

Cody Gakpo (68' for Jota) - 6.5/10

Gakpo added to Liverpool's attacking impetus.

Andrew Robertson (69' for Gomez) - 6/10

Robertson went about his business as usual but didn't quite stand out.

Harvey Elliott (69' for Szoboszlai) - 7/10

Lively, exuberant, and boisterous after coming on. Took a strong-left footed shot that was saved by Petrovic's outstretched legs.

Bobby Clark (83' for Jones) - N/A

With the damage already done, Clark didn't have much to do.