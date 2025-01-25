Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich Town: Reds Player Ratings as they ease to comfortable win | Premier League 2024-25

Liverpool maintained their winning ways, putting forth a dominant performance against relegation candidates Ipswich Town as they won 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, January 25.

Arne Slot made a solitary change from the side that picked up a late 2-0 win over Brentford last time out. Andrew Robertson replaced Kostas Tsimikas at left-back. Ipswich, meanwhile, were coming off a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City. Kieran McKenna handed a debut to winter window signing Jaden Philogene while Kalvin Phillips returned to the lineup.

Liverpool were dominant throughout the fixture, exhibiting complete control over the flow and tempo of the game. They began proceedings early on as Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. The Hungarian released a precise effort from the edge of the box to make it 1-0.

Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 after 35 minutes with an accurate effort from a tight angle. The Egyptian controlled a cross from Cody Gakpo before firing home to double their tally. The Dutchman then turned scorer nine minutes later, bundling home a rebound after Ipswich keeper Christian Walton kept Szoboszlai's effort out.

The hosts took on a slower approach in the second half, with the win almost in the bag. Gakpo collected a brace, heading home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 66th minute. The Tractor Boys gave something for their fans to cheer, making it 4-1 late on after Jacob Greaves headed home a corner from Julio Enciso.

The result sees Liverpool maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand. Here are the player ratings:

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6/10

A comfortable day out for the Brazilian who had to make just two saves all game before letting a late one in to ruin his clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Alexander-Arnold produced one of his usual performances filled with attacking intent and creativity. The right-back collected an assist for Liverpool's fourth and looked a constant threat down the right, linking up with Salah.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk commanded the defence well and was an assured presence on the ball too as the Reds dominated possession and controlled the game well in the second half.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

Solid partner in defense alongside van Dijk as the Ipswich attack rarely had a look in.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Robertson could not match the attacking output of his fellow full-back and had a mostly quiet day.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

The Dutchman continues to impress in the base of midfield, putting in a solid hour-long shift before being taken off for Endo.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

The Argentine's creativity and energy were on display. While he did not have a goal contribution, he finished with three chances created, four passes into the final third and two successful dribbles.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

Szoboszlai bagged a much-needed goal amidst what has been a season lacking in end product for him. His shot also led to Liverpool's third as he put in a showing that would have certainly given him more confidence.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Liverpool's talismanic attacker continued a brilliant season, collecting his 19th of the league campaign with a great shot. He was a constant threat down the right.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Diaz played centrally early on before switching to his natural left but was largely silent for most of the game.

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Gakpo made a case for himself to retain a starting spot even if Diogo Jota returns from injury. With two goals and an assist, the Dutchman has put aside a mediocre start to the campaign and now has 14 in all competitions.

Substitutes

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

A subdued cameo, having nothing to do with Liverpool already 4-0 up.

Wataru Endo - 6/10

Was at the receiving end of a terrible tackle after coming on for Gravenberch in the base of midfield to see the game out.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Unable to replicate his sensational cameo from last week but did not need to.

Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa - N/A

The pair came on too late and did not play enough to merit a rating.

