Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City: 3 Talking Points

The Premier League 2019/20 season began on Saturday as Liverpool played the newly promoted side Norwich City at Anfield and won the game quite comprehensively by a margin of 4-1. The first goal on the day was an own goal from Grant Hanley, while Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Divock Origi scored the second, third and fourth goal respectively for the Reds. For Norwich, the only goal was scored by Teemu Pukki.

In the first half, Liverpool started brightly as they pressed Norwich very high. The first goal had the luck factor to it as Andrew Robertson found Origi on the left side and the Belgian's cross deflected off Hanley into the back of the net. Norwich, on the other hand, weren't holding back as Teemu Pukki had a few good opportunities that couldn't be converted into anything substantial. The home side soon doubled their lead through Salah's brilliant finish.

Around the 28th minute, Liverpool tripled their lead as Salah found van Dijk's head from a corner. Liverpool ended the half 4-0 up, the fourth goal headed in by Origi. The only negative coming out of that half was Alisson Becker's injury, who was then replaced by the new signing Adrian.

The second half of the match followed a similar pattern of play as Liverpool were attacking with intent and getting many shots away at goal but Tim Krul, the Norwich keeper, was keeping the home side at bay. Around the 64th minute, Pukki pulled one back for Norwich with a great finish. The match ended 4-1 on the day and in the end, it was an easy win for Liverpool.

In this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the three talking points from the game.

#3 Alisson Becker's injury the only negative in a rather easy win

Liverpool's win against Norwich was quite straight forward but in a night full of positives, Alisson's injury left a sour taste among the Reds' supporters. While taking a goal kick, last season's Golden Glove winner slipped and hurt his leg. He was substituted immediately and was replaced by the new signing Adrian.

Signed on a free transfer, the former West Ham goalkeeper had an unexpected return to the limelight as he came in to replace one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Jurgen Klopp would really hope that his Brazilian shot-stopper doesn't face a lengthy period on the sidelines and returns very soon. Here's wishing for a speedy recovery.

