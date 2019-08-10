Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City: 3 Talking Points as Reds get their season underway in style

Liverpool FC v Norwich City - Premier League

As Liverpool and Norwich City locked horns to get the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League underway, the Reds weathered an initial storm from the newly promoted side to register a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

The scoreline was harsh on the Canaries as Daniel Farke's side gave a good account of themselves and looked the part in the top-flight.

The reigning European Champions virtually sealed the game with a devastating showing in the first half as Norwich came to terms with the harsh realities of the Premier League.

Grant Hanley deflected the ball in to his own net for the opening goal of the game and the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi got on the score sheet to cap off a comprehensive victory.

Alisson Becker's injury was one of the defining moments of the first half, as the Brazilian shot-stopper was replaced by new signing Adrian with a suspected calf strain.

Although the 27-year-old's injury dampened spirits initially, Liverpool had reasons to celebrate as they registered a resounding opening day victory.

Teemu Pukki, fresh from spearheading his side to the Championship title with 29 goals, made his mark in the Premier League with a well taken goal in the second half.

As two teams with contrasting ambitions faced off to get the season underway, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Alisson's injury puts Liverpool in a spot of bother

Alisson Becker went down clutching his calf in the closing stages of the first-half and was substituted shortly afterwards with a suspected calf strain.

The 27-year-old was one of Liverpool's standout players last season and his injury puts them in a spot of bother, as they prepare to take on Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup next week.

Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who was drafted in as a replacement for the outgoing Simon Mignolet, made his debut for the Reds as he replaced Alisson for the remainder of the game.

