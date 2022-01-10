Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town: Reds Player ratings as Klopp's men ease to 4th round | FA Cup 2021-22

Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a resounding 4-1 victory against Shrewsbury Town. Kaide Gordan became the Reds' second-youngest goalscorer, netting the first of Liverpool's four goals against the League One side.

Daniel Udoh's 27th-minute opener provided hope of a major upset to the visiting fans. However, teenager Gordon quickly levelled for Liverpool before Fabinho fired the Reds ahead from the penalty spot on the cusp of half-time.

Jurgen Klopp's side continued to dominate possession after the break. Roberto Firmino doubled their lead with an exquisite backheel in the 78th minute. Fabinho then put the game to bed, lashing home a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick.

On that note, here's a look at the Liverpool player ratings from the game:

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

Kelleher had an effortless outing between the posts. He made just one save throughout the 90 minutes, and showed good ability on the ball.

Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

Bradley struggled to deal with Nathanael Ogbeta all game. The youngster failed to stop the cross for Shrewsbury's opener. However, he made amends by chipping in with the assist for Liverpool's first goal of the night.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Konate had a decent outing for Liverpool. He didn't have much defensive work to do, as he was hardly under pressure throughout the game. However, he should have done a lot better to prevent Daniel Udoh's goal.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6.5/10

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town: Virgil Van Dijk in action

It was not the sort of commanding display one expect of Van Dijk. He made a couple of sloppy passes, especially in the first half. Just like his defensive partner, he should have done better to prevent Shrewsbury's goal.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

Robertson was calm and composed in the defensive area, and was eager to burst forward with his overlapping runs. Although he did get beaten a few times, it was a solid display from the full-back.

Fabinho - 8/10

Fabinho made a few good driving runs forward while discharging his defensive duties well. He hardly allowed the Shrewsbury midfield to progress into Liverpool's final third. The Brazilian capped his evening with a well-taken brace.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner - 6/10

It was a truly neat and tidy display from the youngster. He kept play ticking for his team, and made numerous good passes into the final third. There was nothing exceptional or adventurous about his performance, though.

Tyler Morton - 6/10

Morton struggled to get to the pace of the game initially, but grew in confidence as the game progressed. The youngster failed to make much of an impact in the game, but he didn't do anything wrong either. Morton kept hold of the ball well for Liverpool.

Kaide Gordon - 7/10

Gordon made history by becoming Liverpool's second-youngest goalscorer when he leveled the scores for his team.

He was a constant threat to the Shrewsbury backline, managing three shots and registering an 87% pass accuracy in only his second start for the first team.

Max Woltman - 6/10

Woltman dropped deep a few times, but barely managed to get involved in proceedings. It was hardly a convincing display from the 18-year-old who managed just 11 passes during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Deployed in an unfamiliar role out wide, Jones made a few good short passes to build play in wide areas. However, apart from a few flashes of excellence after going central in the second half, the midfielder looked subdued for most of the game.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Shrewsbury Town

Takumi Minamino - 5/10

Minamino came on as a second-half substitute to replace Woltman. He never really got to the pace of the game, and was often dispossessed easily. It was not a convincing display from the forward.

Roberto Firmino - 8/10

Firmino came on in the 64th minute as a replacement for Dixon-Bonner. The Brazilian provided an instant spark and directness to Liverpool's play. He scored a fabulous backheel goal to essentially wrap the game up for the Reds.

Melkamu Frauendorf - N/A

Frauendorf came on as a 80th-minute substitute, but didn't play long enough to warrant a rating.

Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

He made an instant impact with a whipping free-kick that led to his team's fourth goal of the evening. However, coming on as a 90th-minute substitute, he was not on the field for long enough to be rated.

James Norris - N/A

Coming on as part of a double substitution alongside Tsimikas, Norris didn't play long enough to be rated.

Edited by Bhargav