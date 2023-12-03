Liverpool 4-3 Fulham: 5 Hits and Flops as the Reds win a thrilling contest at the death | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool secured a stunning 4-3 win over Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, December 3.

The Reds entered this game on the back of two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their last outing was a comfortable 4-0 win over LASK in the Europa League. Jurgen Klopp was keen to maintain pace with the top of the league as he fielded a strong lineup.

Fulham, on the other hand, secured two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five games. Their last outing was an entertaining clash against Wolves which the Cottagers edged 3-2. Manager Marco Silva fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Liverpool made a bright start to the game and dominated possession in the first period with 66% of the ball. They attempted 10 shots in the first half, with four of those on target. The Reds grabbed the first goal of the game from a free-kick taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold, which deflected off Bernd Leno and resulted in an own goal.

Harry Wilson pulled one back for Fulham just four minutes later, but Alexis Mac Allister restored the hosts' advantage with a thumping effort from distance. The Cottagers were no pushovers, though, as they grabbed an equalizer on the cusp of half-time courtesy of Kenny Tete.

Liverpool and Fulham were tied 2-2 at the half-time interval.

The game came to the perfect simmer as the second half commenced, with both sides looking to tilt momentum in their favor. Fulham struck first as they grabbed the lead in the 80th minute via Bobby Decordova-Reid, which seemed like the winner. However, Liverpool had other ideas.

Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute and Trent Alexander-Arnold grabbed a dramatic goal just a minute later to send the Anfield crowd into raptures. The Reds did well to hold on and secure a 4-3 win that takes them up to second place in the Premier League table.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Mac Allister had a good game and scored a great goal to make it 2-1 midway through the first half. The ball fell to the Argentine near Fulham's box, before he took a touch and smashed it into the top-right corner on the half-volley for his first Liverpool goal.

He passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including one long ball. He also won two duels, making two tackles, one interception and one clearance.

#4. Flop - Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Nunez had a rather lackluster performance and attempted three shots, but none of those were on target. He had 18 touches of the ball in 90 minutes and also hit the woodwork once. The Uruguayan also won four duels and played one key pass.

Klopp's rationale behind starting him was to add dynamism and a physical presence in the final third. Nunez did a fairly good job but did not prove to be the x-factor his manager had hoped he would be.

#3. Hit - Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

The Fulham left back had a great game and even provided an assist for the game's opening goal scored by Harry Wilson.

He won eight duels, making a game-high 13 interceptions, five tackles and four clearances. He also played one key pass and two long balls.

Despite being a full back, he attempted two shots, with one on target and the other blocked.

#2. Flop - Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Iwobi put in a poor performance as he was unable to make an impact in the middle of the park.

He passed the ball with 76% accuracy, including one key pass. He won just two of his five duels but failed to attempt a single shot.

Iwobi was also dispossessed 17 times in a rather weak performance in a crucial position on the pitch.

#1. Hit - Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Alexander-Arnold seemed to have given Liverpool the perfect start with a thunderous free-kick early in the game. However, the goal was later awarded as an own-goal in Bernd Leno's name. The full back got his goal late in the game as he scored to make it 4-3 with a lovely finish.

He won three of his five duels, making one tackle and one clearance. Trent also passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including eight long balls, two key passes and one cross. Despite being dispossessed 21 times, he had a great game for his team.