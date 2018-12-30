Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018-19

Liverpool were rampant against Arsenal

Liverpool brushed aside Arsenal on Saturday evening to solidify their position at the pinnacle of the table. The Reds capitalised on some loose defending by the Gunners to put five past a hapless Bernd Leno.

Liverpool started the game at a blistering pace yet found themselves trailing after Maitland-Niles ghosted past Robertson to turn in Iwobi’s cross. However, they weren’t chasing the game for long as Firmino’s double strike quickly propelled them into a position of ascendancy.

In the 32nd minute, Mane double the home side’s advantage when he clinically slotted past Leno. The action wasn’t to stop though as the Reds were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time.

Salah coolly stepped up and smashed the ball down the middle to kill the game as a contest.

The second half was comparatively less exhilarating with the Reds easing off. However, some daft defending from Kolasinac handed Liverpool a chance to add some gloss to the score-line.

Firmino scored Liverpool’s second penalty of the game to complete his hat-trick and pile the misery on Arsenal.

The drubbing means that Arsenal are without an away win in four league games while the gap between them and Chelsea could extend up to four points by the end of tomorrow.

Here is a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Liverpool’s explosion vs Arsenal’s implosion

Arsenal were in absolute shambles at the back

By the time Michael Oliver blew the final whistle at Anfield, Liverpool had already made the net bulge on five occasions. Yet, the home side never really displayed the invention they are capable of and that was mainly because they simply didn’t need to. Time and again, Arsenal presented them with chances on a golden plate.

The Gunners shot themselves in the foot on several occasions with their dubious defending contriving to concede two penalties to an already free-scoring Liverpool side. Additionally, the first goal was very scrappy with Lichtsteiner clattering the ball into Mustafi, only for it to fall for Firmino.

The third goal wasn’t any better as the aforementioned Arsenal duo was again caught ball-watching and allowed Salah to breeze past and set up Mane.

Yet, the visitors’ biggest embarrassment would’ve been the way Firmino made them look like a bunch of schoolboys in the lead up to his second goal.

Arsenal has suffered a spate of injuries recently and thus their inability to keep things tight could’ve been excused. However, on Saturday evening, they scaled new depths defensively and dug their own grave on more than a solitary occasion.

With the Gunners’ defensive frailties rearing its ugly head again, Emery has some serious questions to ponder upon.

As things stand now, Arsenal’s defence just doesn’t look capable enough of powering them to the top four. They are in dire need of reinforcements and even though there are rarely any top quality players up for grabs in January, Emery needs to identify the right personnel and bring them on board.

Arsenal’s boat has begun rocking yet again and at Anfield, they showed that they are very much a work in progress side.

The Gunners are enduring a sticky patch currently but with time running out, they need to break free soon or else they run the risk of sinking deeper into the quicksand.

