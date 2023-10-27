Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse: Reds player ratings as clinical demolition of Violets all but seals knockout place | UEFA Europa League 2023-24 

Liverpool thrashed a hapless Toulouse side 5-1 at Anfield in the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday (October 26).

Diogo Jota put the Reds 1-0 up after just nine minutes with a sublime effort after scampering past a stream of white shirts. Seven minutes later, Thijs Dallinga equalised for the Violets, racing forward to exploit Liverpool's high- ine and slot one beyond Caiomhin Kelleher.

Wataru Endo, though, restored the hosts' lead with a lovely header before Darwin Nunez added a third shortly after. In the second half, Ryan Gravenberch made it 4-1 after Nunez's effort had come off the post. Mohamed Salah came off the bench to net a fifth.

Liverpool are five points clear of Union Saint-Gilloise in Group E with nine points in three games as they took a giant leap towards the Europa League knockouts. On that note, here are the Liverpool player ratings:

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6.5/10

A rather comfortable evening for the Liverpool goalkeeper, who didn't have much to do. He was powerless about Toulouse's goal, as their defence was caught napping, leaving Kelleher exposed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Not the best night for the Liverpool captain, who was nowhere to be seen for Toulouse's goal. He assisted Endo for his goal and made a goal-line clearance late on to salvage himself.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Matip held the fort well and ensured that everything was kosher at the back, apart that one moment where the visitors bagged the equaliser. He misplaced just three of his 87 passes and made two clearances.

Joe Gomez - 7.5/10

The Englishman too saw plenty of possession and looked to work it forward. He was out of position for Toulouse's goal but was otherwise sound. He made three interceptions and five tackles and registered a 91% pass completion rate.

Luke Chambers - 6/10

He made his first start for Liverpool, but it wasn't without its challenges. Chambers could've done better for Toulouse's goal, as he was positioned too far up and looked sloppy on the ball, too.

Curtis Jones - 7.5/10

Jones put in a good shift on the right side of midfield. He worked hard to win the ball and string together passes. He had a 95% pass completion rate and laid out four key passes.

Wataru Endo - 8/10

The Japanese star clincally headed in after 30 minutes to make it 2-1 for Liverpool and didn't look back thereafter.

His passing range was excellent, and he read the game well, too. Endo made five tackles, three interceptions and won seven ground duels, completing 96% of his passes.

Ryan Gravenberch - 9/10

The 21-year-old Dutchman ran Toulouse ragged with his movements and eye for pass. He created Liverpool's third goal and went on to score one himself after the break, in a terrific attacking performance.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

He started on the right in place of Salah and made some incisive runs forward. His ball-winning prowess was top-notch, as Elliott won nine of his 13 ground duels.

Darwin Nunez - 8/10

The Uruguayan striker made it 3-1 with a powerful effort into the roof of the net from close range. Curtis Jones' effort was blocked by a Toulouse defender before coming off his own back to fall into Nunez's path.

He missed a great chance to score another after the break, but nothing takes away the threat he posed for the visitors all night.

Diogo Jota - 8/10

The Portuguese striker got the ball rolling at Anfield with a lovely solo effort, darting past a stream of white shirts before arrowing the ball into the bottom corner.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Toulouse

Calum Scanlon (66' for Nunez) - 6.5/10

He was full energy and poise on his Liverpool debut.

Jarell Quansah (67' for Chambers) - 6.5/10

He made some nice first-touches as he showcased his terrific passing range.

Cody Gakpo (67' for Alexander-Arnold) - 7.5/10

The Dutchman assisted Salah for the fifth goal following some neat one-two with Jota.

Mohamed Salah (70' for Gravenberch) - 8/10

The Egyptian ace netted the hosts' fifth of the night in stoppage time, which came off the underside of the bar before crashing into the net.

James McConnell (89' for Jones) - N/A

The Reds were already 4-1 up when he came on, and he was barely involved in the proceddings in stoppage time.