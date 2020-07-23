Premier League champions Liverpool signed off on a near-perfect campaign at home in the 2019-20 season with a typically pulsating and high-scoring affair, beating Chelsea 5-3 on Tuesday evening. The newly-crowned champions turned on the style in the first half and, despite suffering a wobble midway through the second, held on to claim the win before captain Jordan Henderson was finally able to lift the coveted trophy aloft at Anfield.

Liverpool Football Club.



Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/UWlxqtRiLu — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

Goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Georginio Wijnaldum seemed to have put the Reds out of sight in the first half before Olivier Giroud netted on the brink of half time.

Roberto Firmino added a fourth for the champions before an inspired triple substitution in the second half from Frank Lampard dragged Chelsea right back into the tie. Christian Pulisic set up fellow sub Tammy Abraham for the second before scoring the third himself, only for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to bag Liverpool’s fifth at the end of a devastating counter-attacking move.

Liverpool’s win sees them finish the 2019-20 league season unbeaten at home, having dropped just two points at Anfield all season. On the other hand, Chelsea are left needing a point from the final game of the season to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, with Manchester United and Leicester also vying for the final two top 4 places.

From a game that saw goals galore, end-to-end action, and a number of interesting scenarios arise going into the final round of fixtures, here are the:

5 major talking points from Liverpool’s win

#5 Naby Keita is finally realising his potential

Keita opened the scoring with a screamer

There was a lot of speculation around Naby Keita’s arrival at Anfield, not least because his transfer had been sewn up almost a year before he actually joined the Reds. Coming off a fantastic season in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, Keita was expected to slot straight into the Liverpool midfield and replicate the form that he had shown in Germany. He was even handed the number 8 jersey, recently vacated by Reds legend Steven Gerrard, a mark of the trust placed in him.

However, Keita has taken some time to get accustomed to the pace and physicality of the Premier League and has only just started to show what he is truly capable of.

An injury to Jordan Henderson since the resumption of football post-lockdown has meant that Keita has featured much more regularly in the Liverpool midfield and he has made full use of this opportunity.

The Guinean has been one of the champions’ star performers in the final few games of the season and repaid his coach’s faith in him by scoring his first Anfield goal this season.

It was one that was well worth the wait as well, a thundering strike off the crossbar from 20 yards out, reminiscent of the man from whom he inherited the number 8 jersey form.

Liverpool and Keita himself will be hoping for more of the same from him when the next season kicks off.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in the league

Alexander-Arnold added a second with a delightful free-kick

The attacking exploits of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson down Liverpool’s left and right flanks have been integral to their title win this season. Alexander-Arnold has put up remarkable numbers en route to the title, scoring four goals and contributing a staggering 15 assists from right-back.

His crossing and shooting ability, both from open play and set-pieces, is absolutely phenomenal - three of his four goals have been direct free-kicks. Going forward, Alexander-Arnold is already one of the world’s best, and it’s easy to forget that he is still only 21 years old.

P A S S I O N 🤩#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/8kdFeVvZI9 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

The young full-back chose the perfect stage to remind the watching fans of his abilities, scoring Liverpool’s second with a picture-perfect free-kick before setting up Firmino for the fourth with an exquisite cross from deep.