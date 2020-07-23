Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea: Player Ratings | EPL 2019-20

Liverpool came out on top at the end of an eight-goal thriller against Chelsea during the final game of the season at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds stretched their unbeaten run at home in the league to 59 games with the 5-3 triumph, as they were presented the elusive Premier League trophy after the full-time whistle.

Earlier, goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum had given the hosts a three-goal cushion, before Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before half-time.

Chelsea made a strong comeback in the second half, where they responded to a Roberto Firmino goal with the likes of Tammy Abraham and the excellent Christian Pulisic finding the back of the net.

However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's finish at the end of a menacing counter-attack settled the clash and sealed maximum points for Liverpool on the night.

Without further ado, lets take a closer look at how players from both sides fared during the encounter:

Liverpool

Alisson Becker - 6/10

The Brazilian could not do an awful lot from his end with respect to the goals conceded by Liverpool on the night. Although Chelsea beat him thrice on the night, he seems to have recovered from that catastrophic display against Arsenal last week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

Alexander-Arnold scored and assisted for Liverpool

Another excellent performance by the full-back, who has quickly become one of the household names in the top-flight. Alexander-Arnold repeated his heroics from the reverse fixture by scoring a free-kick, before setting up a goal to end Roberto Firmino's drought.

Joe Gomez - 5/10

Not the best of performances by Gomez on the night. The youngster struggled against the physicality of Olivier Giroud and was not as effective with the ball at his feet either. Additionally, he was made to look a bit clueless by Pulisic, who dribbled past him comfortably to set up Tammy Abraham.

Virgil van Dijk - 5/10

The Dutchman has also struggled a bit in recent weeks, and was far from his usual self against Chelsea. Not everyday that he is part of a defence that allows the opposition to score thrice, maybe he's become so good in stature that he's not allowed to have off days anymore. Sloppy overall and lacked his usual awareness.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Just like Alexander-Arnold on the other flank, Robertson also enjoyed a good time going forward. The Scot was excellent in the counter-attack that helped Liverpool score the fifth goal to seal the win and saw plenty of the ball throughout the game.

Naby Keita - 8/10

The midfielder justified his recall to the Liverpool playing eleven with a dominant display against Chelsea. Keita impressed with a brilliant turn early on, before scoring a fantastic goal against the run of play through his individual brilliance. A real treat to watch when he drives forward with the ball.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 7/10

Wijnaldum managed to link up play pretty well in midfield. The Dutchman also got on the score sheet with a powerful volley, which is always an added bonus. Overall, he provided stability and complemented Keita in the Liverpool midfield.

Fabinho - 5/10

Fabinho struggled to make a positive impact for Liverpool during the majority of the game. The Brazilian looked flat at times and could've done better a job with respect to his passing as well.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

Most notable contribution came when he won the free-kick that Alexander-Arnold converted to double Liverpool's lead in the first half. Unusually silent on a night when Liverpool scored five times.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

The winger made a few trademark runs at the Chelsea defence, but the goal seemed to elude him. A top professional, who always tries to give his best on the pitch and it was nothing different against his former club on Wednesday.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Arguably, nobody needed a goal like Firmino on the night. The striker has come under pressure in recent weeks, but did well to bury a pin-point cross into the back of the net with a thumping header.

Substitutes

James Milner - 6/10

The Englishman made a return off the Liverpool bench after nursing a hamstring problem in recent weeks. Milner replaced Wijnaldum and worked hard till the finish.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

A fifth appearance in the league means he will earn a Premier League medal. Jones came on in place of Keita and played his part.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 7/10

Great finish to complete the rout in the 84th minute, after he replaced Mohamed Salah in the 79th minute.

Takumi Minamino - N/A

He replaced Roberto Firmino in the 87th minute.

Divock Origi - N/A

He replaced Sadio Mane in the 88th minute.