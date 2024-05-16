Liverpool: 5 best signings under Jurgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp will bid farewell to Liverpool after nine remarkable seasons at Merseyside. The German manager, who has won every major trophy except the Europa League, will be deeply missed by the Anfield faithful following his departure this season.

During his tenure, Klopp and his players experienced great success, ending the Reds' Premier League and Champions League droughts and adding several domestic cup titles to their collection.

Notably, Klopp achieved these successes despite Liverpool ranking sixth in net spending among the traditional top six clubs, with an outlay of just £346 million. This highlights the club's astute performance in the transfer market, particularly under the guidance of former Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

Edwards and Klopp formed a highly effective partnership that delivered extraordinary results.

Under Klopp's leadership, Liverpool played an exciting, high-pressing brand of football, outscoring their rivals despite spending less. In this article, we will look at the top five signings made during Jürgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool.

#5 Andy Robertson:

Andy Robertson is a bargain for Liverpool.

Several eyebrows were raised when Andy Robertson was signed from Hull City for a modest fee of £7 million in 2017. At the time, Liverpool had been eyeing Ben Chilwell and Ryan Sessegnon, who were with Leicester City and Fulham respectively, but neither club was willing to part with their prized assets.

This opened the door for Robertson, who has since established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. His performances place him among the likes of Denis Irwin, Ashley Cole, and perhaps Patrice Evra and Leighton Baines.

Robertson's signing has proven to be a bargain for Liverpool, with the Scottish defender making 296 appearances across all competitions. Although he initially struggled to displace Alberto Moreno, he cemented his place in the team during the latter half of his first season.

Despite a shoulder dislocation that sidelined him for much of the current season, the 30-year-old still has several good years ahead of him and will be crucial under the next manager.

#4 Alisson Becker:

Alisson Becker has been a pillar under Jurgen Klopp.

Much like Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker is one of the greatest goalkeepers to have played in the Premier League. The Brazilian has made 262 appearances for the Reds, including 200 in the English top flight.

Liverpool fans were eager to see the towering Brazilian guard the net after the heartbreak in Kyiv, where Loris Karius conceded two costly goals in the Champions League final. Signed for a then-record fee of £65 million, Alisson has justified his price tag by delivering consistently stellar performances throughout his career at Anfield.

He also scored an extraordinary last-minute winner against West Bromwich Albion in 2021, securing a crucial victory that helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League.

The 31-year-old is the first goalkeeper to win three Golden Gloves in a single season, achieving this feat in the Premier League, Champions League, and Copa America. Alisson has been an absolute rock for Liverpool, establishing himself as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, goalkeepers in the club's history—rivaled only by Bruce Grobbelaar.

With 113 clean sheets in his 262 appearances, Alisson's reliability and leadership in the dressing room will be crucial during Liverpool's transition.

#3 Sadio Mane:

Sadio Mane was a great signing for Klopp.

Sadio Mané experienced a four-month goal drought at Southampton, which ended spectacularly with two goals against Liverpool, steering his team from a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 victory. This performance left a lasting impression on Jürgen Klopp, who had previously attempted to sign Mané while at Borussia Dortmund.

Mané went on to spend six fruitful seasons at Anfield, scoring 120 goals and providing 42 assists in 269 appearances. During his time with Liverpool, he won some of the most prestigious trophies in world football and finished third in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Despite flourishing as a center forward in his final season, Mané's form and pace were beginning to wane, prompting Liverpool to consider selling him. This decision coincided with a phone call from Bayern Munich, which convinced him to make the move to Germany. Between Mohamed Salah and Mané, it was the Senegalese forward who first ignited Liverpool's attacking prowess alongside Roberto Firmino.

#2 Virgil Van Dijk:

Virgil Van Dijk has proved his doubters wrong.

The internet exploded with memes and jokes when Liverpool announced the signing of Virgil Van Dijk for a then-world record fee of £75 million from Southampton in January 2017, following a controversial tapping-up incident six months earlier.

The Dutch defender was also wanted by Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United, but he was drawn to Jürgen Klopp's project at Liverpool and was eager to move to Merseyside.

Right after he became a part of the starting eleven, Van Dijk's reputation soared. Within a year and a half, he narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or, finishing just seven votes behind Lionel Messi in 2019, after winning the Champions League and missing the Premier League title by a single point despite amassing 97 points.

The following season, he led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years. However, his absence was keenly felt when he suffered an ACL injury, contributing to Liverpool's third-place finish the next season.

Van Dijk marked his return by helping Liverpool win two domestic trophies, although they narrowly missed out on both the Premier League and Champions League titles. With 269 appearances across all competitions, Van Dijk remains a cornerstone of Liverpool's defense and is still arguably the best defender in the Premier League.

#1 Mohamed Salah:

Mohamed Salah has become one of all-time Premier League greats.

Mohamed Salah was determined to join Liverpool in 2017, after a missed opportunity to sign for them in 2014. Back then, former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers wanted the Egyptian, but the club failed to meet Basel's valuation. After an unsuccessful stint at Stamford Bridge under José Mourinho, Salah returned to the Premier League to make history.

The former Roma forward is currently the tenth highest scorer in Premier League history, with 157 goals, 155 of which have come for Liverpool. He is already the club's top scorer in the Premier League and could climb higher if he stays beyond the summer. With Salah's contract expiring next summer, his future remains uncertain, but his reliability and impressive statistics speak volumes about his impact.

Signed for £36 million, Salah has arguably been the best bargain buy under Jürgen Klopp, cementing his place as one of the most dependable forwards in Liverpool's history.